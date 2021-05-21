It Is Time To Get Your Own Silverado Electric Pickup

Katy, Houston, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — GM stated that it intends to deliver more than 1 million EVs globally by 2025 and achieve EV market leadership in North America, adding that GM has reduced vehicle development times by nearly 50 percent to just 26 months using its Ultium Platform virtual development tools and technology.

According to the company, the Electric Silverado Truck was built from the ground up to be an EV. According to GM, the Silverado will have a range of more than 400 miles on a single charge and will be available to both retail and fleet customers. In January 2020, GM announced a $2.2 billion investment in its Detroit-Hamtramck factory to produce several electric vehicles and SUVs. GM renamed the plant Factory Zero a few months ago to reflect its importance in advancing its vision of the future with zero accidents, zero congestions, and zero-emission.

According to GM, Factory Zero will serve as a launchpad for GM’s multi-brand EV strategy. The facility is equipped with ultra-advanced technology and tooling, and it was designed with a focus on sustainable manufacturing in mind. Factory Zero is being retooled and renovated to produce the much anticipated Electric Pickup Truck, and GM claims it is the largest industrial plant redo. According to the company, the paint and repair shops and general assembly areas will receive extensive upgrades, such as new machines, transporters, control systems, and tooling. Over the last year or so, General Motors has made quite a few announcements about its plans for an electric, zero-emissions future, including a modular propulsion system and a flexible EV platform driven by patented Ultium batteries. The company stated that it had committed more than $27 billion to develop EVs and autonomous vehicles, including $7 billion in 2021. It intends to launch 30 EVs worldwide by the end of 2025, with more than two-thirds of them available in North America. According to the company, GM will have EVs at all price points across its brands, including Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick. Chevrolet announced the 2022 Bolt EUV recently and Bolt EV, both of which will be available in dealerships this season. In addition, the manufacturer believes that its zero-emissions new technologies will be extended to fuel cells, announcing that it will supply its Hydrotec fuel-cell power cubes to Navistar to be used in its production model fuel-cell EV, the Global RHTM Series.

GM also announced a $2 billion investment in its Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly plant, which will become the company’s third EV plant, joining Factory Zero and Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Mich. Visit Westside Chevrolet to learn more about the Silverado Electric Truck from our experts.