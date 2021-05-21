Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market worth $1,476.1 Million – Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence, Elisa, Multiplex), Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) – Forecast”, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the ANA testing market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

The Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is expected to reach USD 1,476.1 Million, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The research report aims to provide insights into the global antinuclear antibody test market. It provides valuable information on the products, techniques, and diseases in the ANA testing market. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. Also, leading players are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Based on Techniques, the antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into three broad segment, namely, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market owing to expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America is the largest regional segment in the ANA testing market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American market is primarily driven by the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing population and healthcare spending, and growth in the number of individuals covered under medical insurance in the U.S.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players in the antinuclear antibody test market are Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

Thermo Fisher Scientific was the leading player in the global Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market. The company has a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It focuses on expanding its presence in the ANA testing market by strategically investing in research and development activities, which enables it to launch new products in the market. For instance, in July 2015, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Phadia 2500E Laboratory System and EliA PR3s, MPOs, and GBM Assays. Such launches have strengthened the company’s portfolio in the market.

Alere Inc. (U.S.) is the second-largest player in the global ANA testing market, with a share of 15.6% in 2014. Alere operates in more than 100 countries across the globe, including the U.S., Austria, Denmark, China, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Japan. The company focuses on new product launches to strengthen its portfolio in the Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) is the third-largest player in the global ANA testing market, with a share of 9.5% in 2014. Bio-Rad caters to the life science research and clinical diagnostics market by developing and supplying novel products and services. The company’s product portfolio comprises analysis kits, reagents, and systems for antinuclear antibody testing. It focuses on new product launches and acquisitions as its key growth strategies.