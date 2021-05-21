ThrivePoint High School Offers Online Summer School Options

Glendale, Arizona, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — ThrivePoint High School, formerly E-Institute, is pleased to announce they offer online summer school options for students who need a little extra help this summer. This free public charter school operates entirely online for summer school and is open to students in grades 9 through 12.

Students wishing to join the online summer school program can register online on the school’s website with various course options. These courses are open to all students, even those who don’t attend ThrivePoint High School through the school year. All students need to do is talk to their current school counselor about credit transfers for the summer school courses, as some schools might have certain limitations. ThrivePoint High School is offering three summer sessions: June 7 through July 2, July 12 to August 6, and August 9 to September 3.

ThrivePoint High School is an accredited school accepting students that reside in Arizona. All summer school courses are 100 percent online, giving students the ability to complete their coursework at the most convenient times. Teachers are easily accessible by phone, text, or video chat when students need assistance, including free tutoring sessions. As a free public charter school, it’s a convenient way for students to fulfill their graduation requirements with flexible summer school sessions.

Anyone interested in learning about the summer school sessions can find out more by visiting the ThrivePoint High School website or by calling 1-602-870-2000.

About ThrivePoint High School: ThrivePoint High School is accredited by Cognia and AdvancED, giving students the courses they need to complete high school and enter college or the workforce. With online and in-person sessions available, students can get the school experience they need. Online courses include teacher support to ensure students get the help they require when they need it.

