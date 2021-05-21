Ashpole Plastic Surgery Offers Body Contouring Surgery

Schaumburg, Illinois, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ashpole Plastic Surgery is pleased to announce they offer body contouring surgery to help individuals achieve their ideal body shape. This procedure works well on various body areas, including the tummy, buttocks, thighs, groin, and upper arms.

The procedures used during body contouring surgery provide a supporting structure for the body to get the desired shape. The team at Ashpole Plastic Surgery also removes excess skin and repairs dimpled or irregular skin, giving patients the smooth, healthy skin they want. Because each patient is unique, the first step in the process is to schedule a consultation with a plastic surgeon to explore their options.

Recovery from body contouring surgery typically requires about six weeks. The professional team at Ashpole Plastic Surgery goes through each step of the process, along with the pros and cons of each procedure, to ensure patients have realistic expectations about their surgery. They also work closely with patients to give them the best chance of a successful recovery.

Anyone interested in learning about the body contouring procedures can find out more by visiting the Ashpole Plastic Surgery website or by calling 1-847-884-8346.

About Ashpole Plastic Surgery: Ashpole Plastic Surgery provides the procedures patients need to improve their bodies and help them regain their confidence. The professional team strives to ensure every patient has realistic expectations and understands what each procedure can do. With a reputation of success, they help patients build the bodies they’ve always wanted.

