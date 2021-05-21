Earthmoving and Construction Specialists

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — CTC Plant is a Cape Town based company that was established many years ago. They noticed that there was a growing need for a trustworthy and reliable earth moving equipment supplier and earth moving equipment repairs company. After spotting this gap in the market, CTC Plant was formed, and they have now become one of the largest and most recognisable companies for earthmoving machinery and repairmen across South Africa.

To make things a lot more convenient for themselves, and for their clients, CTC Plant now offers all of their various departments under one roof, which offers their clients a full-service experience! The company has a team of dedicated employees who strive to provide earthmoving equipment that will meet even the highest of standards, as well as a service that is fast, efficient, and unbeatable.

CTC Plant now offers a wide range of products, as well as services and spare parts. They have an extensive range of machines that one could purchase, some of which include: Crushers, Dozers, Dumpers, Excavators, Rollers, Screens, Water Trucks and Wheel Loaders. Not only do they have the machines available, but CTC Plant also offers all of the parts that go along with the machines! They supply parts for various different machines such as: ADT’s, Dozers, Loggers, Excavators and rollers to just name a few.

“We service what we sell” is a quote that CTC Plant lives by. They have a very skilled service department that provides a comprehensive range of specialised repairs and correction of any faulty parts for all of the major brands of earth moving equipment. These brands include CAT, Bell and TLB machinery.

If you are not able to get your vehicles or equipment to CTC Plant, they are able to make repairs to your equipment onsite! This minimises any downtime while maximising productivity. They are also able to refurbish any old plant equipment to like-new conditions. CTC Plant also offers transportation services for earth moving vehicles if they feel that the vehicle needs to come inhouse to perform the repair. To learn more about the company, or browse through their wide product offering, visit https://ctcplant.com/

About CTC Plant:

CTC Plant was founded by Colin McOwen in 1992, and they have been serving the construction industry for over 27 years while still maintaining their high-quality service that they started out with. CTC Plant has now become one of the leading suppliers of used earth moving plant and equipment in South Africa.

Contact:

Cnr. Michigan & Manchester Streets Boquinar Industrial Area

Cape Town 7460, South Africa

Tel: +27 21 386 4190