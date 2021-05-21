Well-Established Training Providers who can offer Favourable Results within Your Company

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — Executive Coaching & Facilitation was established by a group of facilitators who wanted to offer more detailed and personalised training of various courses that not only helps the individual grow, but also allows them to contribute more to the company they work for. As such, it can be said that the company offers training courses that can assist individuals in both their personal and professional lives.

Executive Coaching & Facilitation makes training easy! Their main goal is to be able to provide their customers with new skills that can help them in their current job or help them in their personal development, each being particularly imperative.

The company is SETA (Sector Education and Training Authority) accredited and are therefore legally allowed to train individuals. However, due to the pandemic, which took the world by surprise over a year ago, Executive Coaching & Facilitation has had to make a few changes to the ways in which they provide training to their clients. Currently, and until the pandemic has been completely controlled within South Africa, the company offers their training via Zoom. In addition to this, those that apply to their training courses will receive their course information via a Microsoft Word Document.

The company offers a wide range of training courses, some of which include occupationally directed education training and development practices, assessor training courses, facilitator courses, ethics training, mentoring training, moderator training courses, SDF training, and a course in becoming an accredited instructional designer.

Having been established for over twenty years, and providing training to thousands of clients, Executive Coaching & Facilitation has proven themselves as highly capable and efficient training providers.