Supply Chain Analytics Market Distribution Channel Estimates & Global Trend Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Supply Chain Analytics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Supply Chain Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 9875.2 Million by 2025. Supply chain analytics completely transforms the business, particularly in the manufacturing, retail, automotive, and FMCG sector. It thus enables business and enterprise owners to land into better decisions. With the wave of digitization, having a strategic advantage turns out to be a boon for businesses; which further creates lucrative opportunities for data handling and analysis.

Key Players:

SAS Institute, Inc.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sage Clarity Systems

Kinaxis

MicroStrategy

Genpact

Capgemini Group

Birst

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/supply-chain-analytics-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The driving factors for supply chain analytics industry include rising awareness among consumers and optimizing needs of consumers to cater to large demand for supply chain analytics. The rise in awareness among consumers regarding benefits of supply chain analytics emphasizes on data and forecast analysis with an objective to enhance the supply chain process.

In addition, the deployment of supply chain analytic solutions enables the customers to choose for company’s profitability and increase the market share in the long term. However, factors such as inefficacy of supplier networks, surge in cost of warehousing, variation in consumer demands, and redundancy in forecasts is likely to affect the market growth in the forecast period.

Solution Scope:

Logistics Analytics

Manufacturing Analytics

Planning & Procurement

Sales & Operations Analytics

Visualization & Reporting

End-use Scope:

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

High Technology Products

Deployment Scope:

Cloud

On-premise

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for supply chain analytics market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s supply chain analytics industry is likely to grow at a stupendous CAGR in the forecast period due to availability of large consumer pool and use of business intelligence for operations. In addition, the APAC’s market is likely to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period owing to presence of small and large manufacturers. North American and European markets are likely to achieve a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period due to the use of analytics and forecast to identify consumer behaviour at large and to monitor the logistics and transportation.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/