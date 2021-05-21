Vitamin D Market Company Profiles, Financial Performance & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Vitamin D Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Vitamin D Market is expected to reach significant USD in billion by 2025. The body as a response to sun exposure produces Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin. It is a fat-soluble vitamin, which is naturally present in very few foods and available as a dietary supplement. It is actually a pro-hormone rather than a vitamin. Moreover, it is also produced when UV rays from sunlight strike the skin and activate vitamin D synthesis. The Vitamin D Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

ADM Alliance Nutrition

Nestlé S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF

Pfizer

Others

Growth Drivers:

Vitamin D is necessary for maintaining healthy bones and teeth, protect against disorders like cancer, type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis. The sun, supplements, and food are the major source of vitamin D and these are biologically inert and should undergo two hydroxylation in the body for activation. The Vitamin D Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Vitamin D Market is segmented based on analog, test type, applications, end users, and region. Vitamin D3 and Vitamin D2 are the analogs that could be explored in Vitamin D in the forecast period.

Test Types:

25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Test

25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Test

Others

25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Test sector accounted for the substantial market share of Vitamin D and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. This is mainly due to the ability of the test to detect bone malfunctions, the availability of various products, and recent commercialization.

Applications Outlook:

Personal Care

Functional Food & Beverages

Animal Feed & Food

Pharmaceuticals

Functional food & beverages sector accounted for the substantial market share of Vitamin D and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. This may be because of the rising application of vitamin D in functional food & beverages like milk, cheese, and yogurt. Pregnant Women, Children, and Adults are the end users that could be explored in Vitamin D in the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Vitamin D and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason being, the presence of key players in the region, high awareness regarding regular screening, and accessibility of various commercialized products in the region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise rising demand in developing countries like India, commercialization of tests in China and Japan, and rising spending on healthcare.

The key players of Vitamin D Market are ADM Alliance Nutrition, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF, and Pfizer Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

