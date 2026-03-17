ARC Launches UK-First 5m Single-Piece Wide Format Print

ARC unveils a UK exclusive 5m single piece color print, enabling seamless large-scale wallpapers, fewer joins, faster installs, and seamless visuals.

London, UK, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — ARC, the UK’s leading large-format print and visual communications specialist, is breaking new ground with a UK-exclusive 5-metre single-piece color output, far exceeding the previous 3.2-metre maximum. This innovation allows seamless large-scale wallpapers and murals with flawless color consistency and faster installation.

ARC’s full-lifecycle service covers consultation, design, print, installation, disassembly, and sustainable reuse, delivering efficiency and quality across retail, corporate, hospitality, events, sport and entertainment sectors.

Technical highlights include high-definition color output, fewer joins for cleaner finishes, and applications from feature walls to experiential environments. ARC is also fully equipped to support FIFA World Cup 2026 venues and activations.

Experience the technology first-hand at ARC’s Spring Open Day on 18 March 2026, featuring live demos, a FIFA World Cup theme, and full insight into ARC’s end-to-end solutions.

Our Address:

Unit 5, Dartford Trading Estate Dartford DA1 5XS United Kingdom

Unit 5 Woodlands Court Business Park, Bristol Road Bridgwater, TA6 4FJ , United Kingdom

+44(0)208 1567980