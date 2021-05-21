Hoverboard Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031

According to the recent study conducted by Fact.MR, the global hoverboard market will surpass a valuation of US$ 1,700 Mn. The demand for hoverboards has gained traction owing to its increasing affordability. Manufacturers are trying to make the product accessible to a wide pool of consumers, which has led to the availability of hoverboards at a lower-price range. The rising trend of using new-age electronic devices and increasing reliance on mobility equipment is fueling the demand for hoverboard in developed markets.

Manufacturers of hoverboards are concentrating on enhancing technology, ergonomics, and range. Moreover, some of the latest hoverboards come with added features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity and wireless charging. Such features in hoverboard are luring more buyers. On the other hand, various instances of technological failure, and malfunctioning continues dampen the surging spirit of the global market for hoverboard. In many countries, government authorities have enforced strict safety regulation of hoverboard manufacturing. Low power capacity and extensive charging time remain few of the other technological limitation of the product.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Hoverboard Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Hoverboard Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Hoverboard Market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The in-depth market estimation of various opportunities in the segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. The insights and analytics on the Hoverboard Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Double Wheeled will Remain the Most Sought-After Hoverboard Type

On the basis of product type, demand for double wheeled segment will continue to grow in 2017 and beyond. Presently, the segment accounts for more than two-third share of the market in terms of revenue. The double wheeled product type segment is expected to grow at around US$ 75.6 Mn annually over the course of the forecast period.

Razor USA, LLC, Ninebot Inc., HaloBoard, EPIKGO, Segway Inc., Skque Products, TOMOLOO Technology Industrial Co., Ltd., Megawheels, SURFUS, Genesis, Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Rooder Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen JIALIKE Electronic Company Ltd., Airwheel Technology Holding ( USA ) Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Uwheel Technology Co., Ltd., are the key companies profiled in the Fact.MR’s report.

