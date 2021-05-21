Current Sensor Manufacturers: Key Players Focusing on Capacity Expansion Forecast 2020 to 2030

The Demand for Current Sensor market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Industrial automation as an end-use vertical accounts for a majority of the current sensor market share. The automotive industry has experienced increasing demand in developing countries such as China and India. Furthermore, mounting demand for customized and intelligent automotive products has resulted in the opening up numerous market opportunities for current sensor market players.

Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing and production processes are anticipated to drive the demand for current sensors over the forecast period. Direct sensing-based current sensors are expected to be most attractive due to their high functional properties; they find usage in automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. According to a new Fact.MR study, the current sensor market is poised to progress at a value CAGR of 8%, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Takeaways from Current Sensor Market Study

The global current sensor market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 2.7 Bn during the forecast period, adding 2.5X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

The direct sensing-based current sensors segment will continue to dominate demand, accounting for more than three-fourth of the global share.

The isolated circuit-based current sensors segment is set to grow at a higher rate, facilitated by mounting demand for IoT applications and advancements in the automotive industry, over the forecast period.

The global current sensor market is expected to witness a rise in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil, owing to increasing focus towards digitalization and industrial automation.

East Asia is estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at US$ 510 Mn, and is expected to experience prolific expansion over the forecast period.

Current sensors used in industrial automation and consumer electronics will continue their dominance, accounting for more than half of the market share in North America by 2030, at a growth rate of 7% over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lockdowns and trade restrictions across the world, which has affected both, the demand and supply of current sensors. This will adversely affect market growth in the near term.

