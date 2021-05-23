Which Factors Influencing India Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market’s Growth?

The Growth of Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Fact.MR delivers key insights on the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market in its latest report titled ‘India Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market: Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking, 2018–2026.’ The long-term outlook of the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market is expected to remain positive and the market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2018–2026), primarily driven by the positive economic outlook in the country.

On the basis of material type, the rock mineral wool segment is expected to dominate the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market and account for nearly one-third of the overall revenue generation. Attributed to their superior properties, aerogel and microporous insulation are expected to be the fastest growing segments in the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market. The India pipeline thermal insulation materials market, in 2017, was pegged at 39,800 tons and is anticipated to reach 42,137 tons by the end of 2018.

Rapid industrial growth in the country, coupled with rapid urbanization and GDP growth, is expected to drive the growth of the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market with a significant rate. Further, the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market is expected to benefit from the favorable government policies for the manufacturing sector and increasing ease of doing business index in the country.

Moreover, rapid chemical and petrochemical industry growth is set to cater to a lucrative growth opportunity for the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market over the forecast period. The power plant segment is expected to be another prominent end-use industry for the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market. Increasing power demand in the country is expected to drive the power plant industry, which, in turn, is expected to propel the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market.

Moreover, growing environmental concerns and increasing focus on the development of sustainable energy, coupled with the increasing adoption and use of insulation materials for process applications are expected to gather momentum across a diverse set of industries including oil & gas, power generation, food & beverage and chemical and petrochemical, among others. This is set to drive the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market at a significant rate.

