Allergy Diagnostics Market worth $5.7 billion – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany) Are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Research Report on “Allergy Diagnostics Market by Products (Assay Kits, Immunoassay & Elisa Analyzers, Luminometers, Services), Allergens (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Tests (In Vivo, In Vitro), End Users (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratory) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 5.74 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the high incidence and large economic burden of allergic diseases, rising environmental pollution, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing access to medical insurance in the US. On the other hand, lack of awareness of allergic diseases in some countries is restraining the growth of Allergy Diagnostics Market.

The allergy diagnosis is an important introductory step for effective allergy treatment. Current allergy tests are more convenient and accurate compared to the tests that were available before. With the help of a detailed medical history, allergy tests can identify specific triggers for an individual’s allergic reactions. This process is also required in drug development and the production process of allergy treatments.

Assay kits dominated the allergy diagnostics market.

Based on product & service, segmented into assay kits, instruments, and services. Assay kits form the largest and the fastest-growing segment in this market majorly due to the wide availability, large consumption, and the need for the repeat purchase of these kits in allergy testing. Although the cost of instruments is significantly higher than that of assay kits, they account for a lower share of the market owing to their long lifespan (the lifespan of a single instrument is 5 to 10 years) and the limited need for repeat installations. Also, there is a secondary market for used instruments, which are majorly procured by smaller healthcare organizations that cannot afford new instruments.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The allergy diagnostics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market owing to the high healthcare expenditure and the strong presence of key market players in the region. These factors, coupled with the rising prevalence of different types of allergies, have resulted in the wide availability and adoption of various allergy diagnostic products and services in the US and Canada.

Global Key Leaders:

The key players operating in the allergy diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), bioMérieux SA (France), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) accounted for the largest market share of the allergy diagnostics market in 2016. The company caters to the market through its Clinical & Diagnostics product segment. The end users that the company caters to are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories, universities, research institutions, government agencies, and environmental & process control industries. Thermo Fisher offers a broad range of products covering all segments of the Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market. The company launched innovative products for allergy diagnosis over the last three years in all categories, namely, assay kits and instruments. Thermo Fisher used product innovation as the main strategy to maintain its competitive position in the market. For example, the company launched Thermo Scientific B·R·A·H·M·S Procalcitonin (PCT) assay for allergy diagnosis in 2016.

Siemens AG (Germany) held the second largest share of the global allergy diagnostics market. The company has a strong presence in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Siemens AG focuses on new product launches as its key strategy. In July 2014, Siemens Healthineers launched its latest ADVIA Centaur XPT Immunoassay System1, ADVIA Chemistry XPT System, and Precia Stride Coagulation Analyzer products at the IFCC World Lab in Istanbul.