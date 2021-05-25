MilesWeb’s Biggest Ever Sale, 99NotOutOffer! Get .Com Domain at just Rs.99*/.

Nashik, India, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — MilesWeb, a fast-growing and leading provider of top-notch web hosting solutions and a trusted domain registrar, recognized for powering about 6 million domains, is glad to announce the biggest ever sale, 99NotOut offer, on the world’s no.1 domain extension .COM .

Today, MilesWeb is best-known for helping customers build their online presence or take their ongoing ones to new levels of success. Having a dynamic online presence has become a prerequisite these days.

Considering the hard knocks, which we all are going through in this global pandemic situation, where the businesses are coming to an abrupt halt. In these tough times, MilesWeb has come up with a great deal for all the customers!

To glean insights into the path ahead and to get your business online at a modest price, MilesWeb’s super special deal is offering a “.COM” domain at a knockdown price of Rs. 99*/yr.

A .com domain stands for “commercial”, is termed as a Top-Level Domain (TLD) which is globally recognized and a dominant pick for all online businesses.

So, get ready to grab the limited period deal because it’s the best time to indulge and invest in the world’s no.1 .com domain at a lowest price of Rs.99*.

The sale starts on 19 May 2021, and may end anytime soon. MilesWeb’s “Biggest ever sale” is filled with significant discounts and is offering the following deal:

A .com domain can be registered with MilesWeb at the price of Rs.99*/yr.

MilesWeb offers domain registration for 1 Year, 2 Years, and 3 Years.

Register for 1 year at the price of Rs.850 .

. Register for 2 years at Rs. 1199. Get 1year subscription at Rs.99 * and 2nd year subscription at Rs.1100.

subscription at and 2nd year subscription at Rs.1100. Register for 3 years at Rs.1999. Get 1year subscription at Rs.99*, 2nd and 3rd year subscription at Rs.950.

This exclusive offer is launched by MilesWeb, To help all the online pioneers right from the startups to the medium-sized businesses boost their online identity by getting business online with a .com domain.

MilesWeb is eternally keen on delivering the best-in-class solutions to the customers that help them prosper in the online arena.

Additionally, if you’ve made it to the online world or thought to come on board, this is a perfect timeto get started with MilesWeb.

