Modern Sunrooms: A Leading Trend In Outdoor Living

Guangzhou, China, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Modern Sun Rooms are becoming increasingly popular today, as more and more homeowners and commercial property owners are coming to realize the true benefits of these practical, flexible, attractive, and cozy additions.

Emerging Modern Sun Rooms Meet Large Demand

Traditional sunrooms are disappearing due to several reasons. Firstly, Traditional Sunrooms are made of steel structure and glass, which are costly not only because of the materials but also the labor cost. Secondly, they may have air leakage problems, due to the fact that some constructors have not handled properly. Thirdly, as glass is a poor insulator for heat, Traditional Sun Rooms made of glass are sweltering at high temperatures. All of these reasons limit the use of Traditional Sun Rooms.

Nowadays, Modern Sun Rooms provide the perfect experience, due to the development of Sunroom technology and construction. They can control the entry of the sun’s heat and damage UV rays, yet let in plenty of sunlight.

Sunshield, one of the leading companies in the outdoors prefabricated building industry, has mastered the art of creating breathtaking and unique practical , one of the leading companies in the outdoors prefabricated building industry, has mastered the art of creating breathtaking and unique practical sunroom enclosures , undertaking plenty of sunroom projects.

“One of the favorable factors with polycarbonate panels is their high resistance to heat and cold. Also, high-grade PC panels can block 98% of UV rays. Therefore, Modern Sunroom’s wall is usually made from glass or polycarbonate panels while the roof is made from polycarbonate panels,” said Summer Chou of Sunshield. “We build the frame with Aluminum Alloy 6061-T6, which shows the gorgeous color and never rust after Electrophoretic Painting Processes. Then, we covered it with transparent polycarbonate panels.” “Before the prefab Rooftop Enclosure can be shipped as a kit, our engineers would assemble to complete the quality test, assuring that our Sun Rooms meet the requirement of wind and snow loads.” Modern Sun Rooms are versatile and widely used to build an outdoor entertainment space in residential properties and commercial space. With outdoor appliances, these outdoor entertainment spaces have become the most popular “room” in the house or commercial properties. From backyard fireplaces to outdoor dining and living room areas, the options when designing the outside spaces are nearly endless. The Future of Sun Rooms In the near future, Modern Sunroom will change into Smart Sunroom, which response to the needs of the users by controlling and monitoring connected home devices from smartphones or other networked devices with AI system. Cooperating with companies that specialize in advanced lighting IoT (Internet of Things), HVAC systems, and other smart home technologies, Sunshield invests largely in the R&D department to invent the upcoming generation sunroom. If you are unsure or have questions about planning your sunroom space, Sunshield can help! Our design consultants are product experts and can help you determine the best type of sunroom to meet your needs and lifestyle. Schedule a free quote now!