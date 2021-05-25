Swiss Inn Hotels & Resorts Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Cairo, Egypt, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Swiss Inn Hotels and Resorts are delighted to announce that Swiss Inn Pyramids Golf Resort, Swiss Inn TEDA Hotel Ain Sokhna and Swiss Inn Dahab Resort have been awarded The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2021. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Swiss Inn Hotels and Resorts stood out by continuously delighting travelers.

We are really grateful to all our guests who were sincere in expressing their genuine recommendations to our hotel and we promise that we will continue in exceeding your expectations with our exceptional services.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”