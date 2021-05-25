Olayer Becomes the Most Preferred Ffp2 Mask Manufacturer for Businesses across the Globe

DONGGUAN, CHINA, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Olayer, the Chinese-German protective face mask company, has emerged as the most preferred firm to buy face masks from. In just about two years, it has left behind older and more reputed companies to build a massive reputation of being the one company that is supplying the best quality protective face masks across the world to dozens of nations. Olayer has gained a special distinction of making top qualityKN95, N95, FFP1, FFP3 and FFP2 face masks.

Having also gained a good name as a specialist FFP2 mask manufacturer, Olayer is over the moon. It meets the EN 149 2001 +A: 2009 standard and has passed European PPE mask CE certification, just like every other mask in their list. Being their best selling product, Olayer ships FFP2 masks wholesale across the world. Olayer’s capacity is over 1 million Folding KN95, N95, FFP2, FFP2, FFP3 dust protective face masks per day.

“We are relatively new, but I’m glad we are getting the opportunity to serve mankind in the best way possible. In these troubling times, proper masks are a must that’d actually protect people. Thus, we decided to produce what’s actually good for everyone and will keep them safer and protected. We promise to keep doing better, as our policy of People First will always be on the forefront”, said the President of Olayer.

Dongguan Olayer Technology Co.Ltd. or Olayer is a Chinese-German face mask company. It specializes in making KN95, N95, FFP1, FFP2, and FFP3 protective face masks at the most reasonable and affordable price. Olayer face masks are shipped across the world.

