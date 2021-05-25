Remington College Shreveport Campus adds to hands-on offerings with new HVAC curriculum

Lake Mary, FL, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Known for hands-on learning and a student-first approach, Remington College Shreveport Campus has always worked closely with local employers to ensure its course offerings matched market demand. In a continued effort to supply the Shreveport – Bossier City area with the best opportunities to enter in-demand fields, Remington College is expanding its curriculum for the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Diploma program.

The new curriculum will include more opportunities for students to individually connect with potential employers.1

The HVAC Diploma program will be offered in a hybrid format to provide students more convenience. Theory courses will be delivered online, while hands-on training will be provided via a combination of onsite and simulated labs. Onsite labs will be recorded, giving students video footage of their skills to share with potential employers.

Students will also be able to show off their skills to employers outside of the classroom. Higher-level courses will now allow students to gain experience directly with local employers with the opportunity to obtain valuable experience and create personal relationships.1

Other program highlights include Type I, II, III and Universal EPA certification training and HVAC training in accordance with national skill standards. Program completion typically requires 12 months for full-time students.2

To learn more about Remington College Shreveport Campus, visit https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/shreveport/.

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

2 Program completion time may vary based on individual performance/circumstances.