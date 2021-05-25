Piranha Digital goes from strength to strength  

Preston, Lancashire, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Piranha Digital is experiencing their best start to a year for new business wins in the company’s 20-year history.

Whist 2020 was surprising steady for new business activity despite the global pandemic and economic uncertainty, 2021 has started with a ROAR with new business enquires and wins coming in on an almost weekly basis with income around 20% higher than the same period last year just prior to the first UK Covid 19 lockdown.

So far this year (January- February 2021) Piranha Digital has launched a series of new e-commerce websites including a Magento 2, integrated website for BS Fixings. Part of the BS Stainless group, BS Fixings is an online shop for fixings and fasteners and have over 20 years’ experience in the stainless-steel industry. A new WooCommerce website for Tiboo which enables customers to purchase products or subscribe for regular deliveries. Tiboo are a supplier of Bamboo based paper products including Toilet Tissue and Kitchen Rolls. A New Magento 2 website for Commercial Matting The website is fully integrated into the clients back-office system enabling full sales integration. Other websites launched in the first 2 months of 2021 by Piranha Digital also includes a series of 5 websites for a day nursery provider, Learning Lodge. An online gift company providing personalised drinks called “Toast in the Post”, a consultancy firm Smith & Smith provider of data insights and Buzzzers, a specialist international telemarketing company. Piranha has also landed a number of digital marketing accounts for client including Alison handling , PM Projen, Norther Labels and Auto-ID Systems. Piranha has also retained the business of Till Roll manufacturer BPC(UK), Antech, Rayflex Group, KS Lift Trucks and Glendale

Piranha was established in 2001 as a full-service advertising and marketing agency based in Preston, Lancashire. In the early years, Piranha focused on traditional marketing services such as radio and press advertising, direct mail, design for print, exhibitions, and branding. Following restructuring and investments made in 2008, Piranha focused on Digital marketing services, web development, multi-media and social media marketing and now digital services are responsible for over 80% of the company’s turnover.

Want to find out more about Piranha Digital?

Piranha is a very approachable digital agency and provides a no obligation initial consultancy for clients wanting to review their current digital marketing strategies and procedures. To make an appointment, interested organisations can call 01772 888331 or e-mail becreative@piranha-solutions.com

