DronaHQ adds new Debugging capabilities to its Low-Code platform

Mumbai, India, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — DronaHQ’s latest version introduces a robust new action debugger for troubleshooting errors in the app during development.

For a lot many events happening at a click of a button, a user needs to test various combinations of outputs to uncover possible errors or deviations from expected outputs. With the Action Flow Debugger, makers can easily list out tasks that need to be debugged and visually investigate and debug your apps to get them functioning as expected. Users can create and troubleshoot any kind of application, be it for mobile or web, and reduce risk of failure or incorrect output.

“In a lot of our interactions with customers, we’ve come to the conclusion that at the end of the day they seek solutions that increase their developer’s productivity. And while we have some fantastic low-code players we enjoy competing with in the market, only a handful of us provide testing and debugging capabilities which is essential for tools that are being built on these platforms,” says Divyesh Kharade, CEO & Co-founder at DronaHQ.

For users who are creating highly sophisticated apps on DronaHQ platform, it is important for us to let them debug app behavior. “With the simplified Action Flow Debugger, we set a new standard in the low-code market. We see our customers adding various complex logic and interactions to their application screens. By now enabling the developers with visual debugging capabilities, regardless of what screen their app needs to run on, we have extended the benefits of low-code to more facets of the application development lifecycle.”

The debugger works even for the apps that are live in prod. “We built this tool keeping both types of user in view – the one who knows how to code as well as the one who does not. The debugger will give both users the same level of experience. Developers can debug a DronaHQ app running on any of the three dev, beta, or prod environments.”

The platform announced its front-end logic builder Action Flow earlier in December 2020 that has been enabling users to set up screen events like navigation, screen validations, read database rows, call an API, using a simple point and click designer. The Action Flow Debugger will allow users to build an error-free package for usage or distribution. It will allow app makers to troubleshoot the events running server-side or on screen. According to the low-code platform company, its tool is powering developers to deliver solutions 10 times faster than traditional coding but the debugging tool is going to further accelerate the process by simplifying troubleshooting.

The action debug is now beta live and available to all. Testers can now debug the actions when previewing apps in the builder view. To learn more about Debug in DronaHQ, check out the platform’s knowledge center https://community.dronahq.com/t/action-flow-debugging/737

About DronaHQ: DronaHQ offers the most comprehensive low-code app development platform for business users to build smart and secure applications, by leveraging its intuitive and powerful front-end designer, best-in-class business process automation technology, online database, integrations, and enterprise-grade security.

DronaHQ is a recognized global leader in the enterprise technology market. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, and Digital Consultants across the globe, who have voted the platform leader in the low-code software platform category. ISO 27001 and SOC II certified, DronaHQ supports 1 million + app users, 1000+ enterprise-grade apps built.