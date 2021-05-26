Agricultural Sprayers Market Projected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%

Northbrook, USA, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Agricultural Sprayers Market by Type (Self-propelled, Tractor-mounted, Trailed, Handheld, Aerial), Capacity, Farm Size, Crop Type, Power Source (Fuel-based, Electric & Battery-driven, Manual, Solar), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025“, According to MarketsandMarkets, the global agricultural sprayers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Agricultural sprayers have become essential for farmers or growers for spraying pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers in the field pre- and post-harvest as per the requirement. Thus, the market for agricultural sprayers is growing due to extensive changes in farming and spraying technologies.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Agricultural Sprayers Market

The agricultural sprayers market includes major Tier I and II manufacturers like John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., STIHL, AGCO Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corp., and Bucher Industries AG. These manufacturers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses, there is no significant impact on their agricultural sprayers’ global operations and supply chain. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slightly impacted the supply-chain of agricultural sprayers. The movement restrictions and illnesses are resulting in labor shortages and reduced supply of new sprayers to the customers. As the companies’ manufacturing units were closed, the production of new sprayer units was impacted in the first and second quarter of the year. But the production is expected to be regular, post a decrease in the government’s barriers such as lockdowns and trade bans. Companies have started opening their manufacturing units after taking all the necessary preventive measures such as regular temperature checks, wearing PPE gear, and a limited number of staff.

Opportunities: Growth in the trend of precision and other modern farming practices

The farming industry is experiencing various technological advancements. Increasing demand for advanced technological solutions, modern technology, and agriculture has enabled farmers to engage in effective weed management practices. Increasing awareness about equipment such as sprayers among farmers is fueling the growth of the sprayers market globally. Also, modern agricultural techniques such as precision farming help growers to make more revenue from agribusinesses. Precision farming helps obtain accurate information regarding the application of irrigation water, liquid fertilizers, nutrients, herbicides, and pesticides on the field, thereby reducing the wastage of resources. Mapping software, variable rate technology (VRT), yield mapping, and other modern farming techniques help farmers increase the fertility, productivity, profitability, and sustainability of crops. If there is a shortage of fertilizers, their inappropriate and improper use will lead to underproduction and wastage.

The medium-sized farm segment is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

Mid-sized farms range from 100 to 200 hectares of farm size. These farms employ more people per acre than large, industrialized farms. They are more likely to purchase inputs locally, retaining more money in their local economies. Areas with more moderate-sized farms have lower poverty and unemployment rates, higher average household incomes, and greater socioeconomic stability. In mid-size farms, sprayers such as small self-propelled sprayers, tractor-mounted sprayers, and trailed sprayers are used to apply fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides to the crops.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to agriculture, which is the major occupation in the region; it has a huge regional presence, including countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Thus, the increasing agricultural practices, use of advanced technological farm equipment, and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are expected to drive the agricultural sprayers market in this region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies and the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as John Deere (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India), STIHL (Germany), AGCO Corporation (US), Yamaha Motor Corp. (Japan), Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland), EXEL Industries (France), AMAZONEN-Werke (Germany), BGROUP S.p.A. (Italy), Agro Chem Inc. (US), Boston Crop Sprayers Ltd. (UK), H&H Farm Machine Co. (US), Buhler Industries Inc. (Canada), AG Spray Equipment, Inc. (US), and John Rhodes AS Ltd (UK).

