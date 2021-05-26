Increasing Adoption Of Internet Of Things Expected To Boost Growth Of Lighting Control Components Market

Global Lighting Control Components Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rising need for energy efficient lighting control solutions is a major factor driving the growth of lighting control components market during the forecast period. Many governments and utilities have started deploying LED-based lighting control components with new technology to enhance efficiency and to reduce maintenance and operation costs.

This implementation of lighting control components system is expected to be one of the key factors fueling the demand for lighting control components over the forecast period. Likewise, factors such as requirement for lighting control management systems, modernization and infrastructure development, and increasing adoption of Internet of Things are also expected to boost the growth of the lighting control components market.

Moreover, the decline in average selling price of the LED driver and LED bulbs is also projected to contribute to the growth of the lighting control components market during the forecast period. However, the consumers have to bear the high initial costs while replacing existing solution to intelligent lighting solution, which is a major factor hampering the growth of the lighting control components market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2770

Global Lighting Control Components Market: Segmentation

The lighting control components market can be segmented on the basis of technology, component, application and region.

Based on technology, the global lighting control components market is segmented into:

Wired

Wireless

Based on component, the global lighting control components market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on application, the global lighting control components market is segmented into:

Outdoor Roadways Architectural Public places Others

Indoor Residential Commercial Industrial Others



To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2770

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the participants in the global lighting control components market identified across the value chain include General Electric Company (GE), Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Philips Lighting N.V., Enlighted Inc., Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Legrand S.A., OSRAM Licht AG, Hubbell Incorporated, Acuity Brands Inc., and Cree, Inc.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2770

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2770/S

Why Go For Fact.MR ?

Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/12/06/1663064/0/en/Power-Generation-Pumps-Market-has-80-Concentration-of-Centrifugal-Pumps-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates