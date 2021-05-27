Another Feather to Techies Infotech’s Cap: Joint Venture with UHBVN

Posted on 2021-05-27 by in Energy // 0 Comments

Another-Feather-to-Techies-Infotechs-Cap-Joint-Venture-with-UHBVN-1 (1)

Punjab, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — Techies Infotech, a leading provider of high-end digital marketing solutions, takes pride in announcing its success to secure Social Media Management and Grievance Redressal tender with UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited) after going through an arduous bidding process. To ensure the effective and round-the-clock social media support, our agile team is working strenuously at UHBVN Panchkula office.

This integration is aimed at streamlining UHBVN’s social media and grievance redressal services. And, the team Techies has executed a far-reaching and ambitious social media strategy to increase brand awareness through an impeccable online presence. And, our assertive social media campaigning is fetching unexceptional results that can be perceived after viewing the recognition and appreciation of UHBVN’s Twitter Page grabbing.

Additionally, Techies Infotech has chalked out a functional and sturdy grievance handling action plan for speedy redress of grievance. Our diligent team works 24/7 and is committed to resolve consumer complaints within 48-72 working hours. A well-organised system has been evolved for regular tracking, monitoring, and follow-up of complaints for quick and favorable resolution.

Techies Infotech is working closely with UHBVN to improvise its online presence, marketing, and sales efforts.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution