Another Feather to Techies Infotech’s Cap: Joint Venture with UHBVN

Punjab, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — Techies Infotech, a leading provider of high-end digital marketing solutions, takes pride in announcing its success to secure Social Media Management and Grievance Redressal tender with UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited) after going through an arduous bidding process. To ensure the effective and round-the-clock social media support, our agile team is working strenuously at UHBVN Panchkula office.

This integration is aimed at streamlining UHBVN’s social media and grievance redressal services. And, the team Techies has executed a far-reaching and ambitious social media strategy to increase brand awareness through an impeccable online presence. And, our assertive social media campaigning is fetching unexceptional results that can be perceived after viewing the recognition and appreciation of UHBVN’s Twitter Page grabbing.

Additionally, Techies Infotech has chalked out a functional and sturdy grievance handling action plan for speedy redress of grievance. Our diligent team works 24/7 and is committed to resolve consumer complaints within 48-72 working hours. A well-organised system has been evolved for regular tracking, monitoring, and follow-up of complaints for quick and favorable resolution.

Techies Infotech is working closely with UHBVN to improvise its online presence, marketing, and sales efforts.