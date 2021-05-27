Bachelor of Commerce Degree – Course Overview and Job Prospect

Delhi, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — Are you good with numbers? Do you have an analytical bent of mind? If yes, then a career in commerce might be the right option for you. The branch of economics is evergreen and with the dynamic nature of the world of economic activity, grabbing on to commerce as a career option can be the best decision. Commerce students get a chance to explore subjects like business, trade, basics of economics, market fluctuation, industrial policies, fiscal policies, share market, stock markets, and more.

In recent years, the popularity of commerce as a stream has grown. With the scope for career options and job profiles expanding at rapid pace for commerce students, a greater number of students are developing an inclination to join this stream. For those aspiring students, who want to take part in BCom Admissions 2017 Bhubaneswar in different colleges, here is a brief about the course –

Course Details:

Com. is a contraction for Bachelor of Commerce. It is a 3-year long graduation program which can be pursued by students who have positively completed 12th standard schooling in any stream (Commerce, Science, and even Arts). The 3-year course is divided into 6 semester of 6 months duration each. This course prepares you for a career in finance or accounting by providing you the knowledge of practical realities and technicalities of the global marketplace. Admission into this course can be done by following the BCom admissions Odisha process adopted by different colleges.

Job Opportunities and Scope after Bcom:

The scopes for students who pursue a career in commerce are wide, both in terms of jobs and higher education.

If commerce graduates wish to go for higher education, they have a wide range of options to choose from. Depending on their interest they can do post-graduation in any of the following subjects – Economics, Statistics, Arts, Law, Education, Insurance, and International Studies. They can also pursue other professional programs of study like MBA and MCA. Those interested in research can take up PhD programs with different specializations.

B.Com. follows plentiful job options both in India and abroad. They can appear for many competitive exams for employment in private as well as government undertakings such as U.P.S.C. exams, Combined Defense Services exam, Air Force Accounts exams and Banking sector. After completing their degree successfully, commerce graduates can work as bankers, chartered accountants, company secretary, cost accountants, etc. They can also seek employment in non-finance sectors like law, hotel management, communication, civil services, and so on.

