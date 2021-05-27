Easysoft Legal Software Participates in Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Programs with County and State Bar Associations

New York City, NY, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — Easysoft Legal Software announced today that a company Product Consultants has co-presented real estate focused Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programs with several New York County Bar Associations and with the Alabama State Bar.

CLE programs are a fundamental offering for County and State Bar Associations, as members rely on their professional association to provide specific education, professional development, and training on how to improve their practice. Jared Correia, Esq. found and CEO of Red Cave Law Firm Consulting says “CLE programming has always been important for lawyers’ professional development but has taken on an increased importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s great that legal tech vendors can fill a roll in presenting forward-looking programming for the benefit of law firms, at this time.”

Joined by experienced attorneys and Product Consultants from Easysoft, the company has offered CLE programs for the Dutchess County Bar Association, with accomplished real estate attorney Jay Cantor, Esq.; with the Westchester County Bar Association and Albany County Bar Association, with frequent lecturer and experienced real estate attorney Lou Petralia, Esq., and with the Alabama State Bar, featuring legal tech expert, Jared D. Correia, Esq.

Each session featured a detailed view of how to complete the Closing Disclosure (CD), using software to automate the myriad of details involved in closings, as well as an overview on the advantages of automation, representing a seller in cash transactions, filing 1099s, and the when, why, and how of e-signing and more. One of the best features about Easysoft is the ease-of-use and the intuitive nature of the software, making it easy for staff to start right away.

Attendees were instructed by attorney Lou Petralia, who during the Westchester County Bar event said, “You have to be able to master the ‘math’ of a closing so you can explain the numbers to your client. It’s beneficial to know the process and how the numbers come to be, that’s what makes a great attorney.”

During another session, Jared Correia, Esq., discussed automation as a critical piece that attorneys can use to gain improved efficiency, earn more and run realize faster and more accurate production.

Specialized software solves complex calculations and reduces errors

Auto-calculating software can be the key to a profitable and successful real estate practice because it takes the complexity out of the process. When numbers change during the closing process, it sets everything out and that means all calculations need to be adjusted. With date changes for the closing, and other changes, the entire CD often needs to be recalculated and that’s where time and effort can get derailed, making what should have been an easy and profitable closing into one that becomes time-consuming and costly.

Easysoft is compliant, reliable, and trusted essential software that is ideal for solo and small firm attorneys, real estate attorneys and anyone new to the practice of law. Founded in 1986 by a real estate attorney and a programmer who collaborated to ‘find a better way’ to handle all the complex calculations and repetitive data entry associated with closings, the software is used by thousands of attorneys and legal professionals nationwide.

One of the best features about Easysoft is the ease-of-use and the intuitive nature of the software, making it easy for staff to start right away. Plus, with Easysoft legal software, attorneys and their staff can export to the ledger, print checks, file 1099s directly from the software and more.

Easysoft Legal Software is a subsidiary of Leap Legal Software. Easysoft serves the needs of attorneys and legal professionals in family law and real estate practice.

