Medical Conditions Treated by Marijuana Doctors in South Dakota

South Dakota, USA, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — Medical marijuana is scheduled to be legalized on July 1, 2021, in South Dakota. If this happens, the state will join the rest of the 36 other states in the US that have already legalized medical marijuana. One funny thing is that South Dakota borders three states, including North Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota, that have already legalized medical pot. In November 2020, South Dakota voters decided to amend the constitutional bill to legalize adult use, sale, and possession of recreational marijuana. Although the amendment is scheduled to take effect on July 1st, there seems to be a legal challenge that will likely delay this implementation date. But it’s never too early to apply for a South Dakota medical marijuana card online.

South Dakota Legislation on Medical Marijuana

In South Dakota legislations are there to allow patients suffering from particular medical conditions to obtain, possess and use medicinal marijuana, provided they have a card. Qualifying conditions in South Dakota are defined in South Dakota Initiated Measure 26, as: a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis; or any other medical condition or its treatment added by the department. There is also a clause that allows the Department of Health to add more conditions to the program, after implementation. However, it is assumed that a patient will need to obtain a South Dakota medical marijuana card online before accessing pot.

How Legalization of Medical Marijuana is Working for South Dakota Neighbor

North Dakota

It’s about 5 years since North Dakota implemented its medical marijuana program in 2016. Its northern neighbor was the latest state to approve a medical pot program. Although the majority of the voters in North Dakota approved an initiated measure in November 2016, it was until April 2017, that a detailed measure approving medical marijuana was implemented. The reason being that lawmakers had to come up with a comprehensive measure of the act, that is why it was in January 2017.

September 18 saw the first state-approved cannabis cultivation, processing and packaging plant opening. This followed the opening of the first cannabis dispensary opening in March 2019. In North Dakota, 13 debilitating medical conditions were started in its medical marijuana program. These conditions qualified a patient to get a prescription from a certified doctor. This condition includes those that were suffering from epilepsy, cancer, terminal illness, muscle spasm, seizures, chronic backaches, PTSD, spinal stenosis, and severe pain that doesn’t respond to any other type of medication. Obtaining a South Dakota medical marijuana card is necessary if you want to get cannabis medical treatment.

North Dakota began its program with a list of 13 debilitating medical conditions that could qualify a patient for a medical marijuana prescription from a certified doctor, including cancer, epilepsy, PTSD, terminal illness, seizures, muscle spasms, spinal stenosis or chronic back pain, and severe pain that does not respond to other medications. In 2019, the state expanded the list with 12 more qualifying conditions, including anxiety disorder, migraines, autism, and rheumatoid arthritis. State data indicate that anxiety disorder has become the most commonly cited condition, followed by back pain or stenosis, severe pain and PTSD.

Minnesota

Even though the medical marijuana program was approved by the state Legislature and signed into law by the governor in April 2014, it took the state about 14 months to legalize the program. The medical marijuana program in Minnesota is said to be the most expensive and the most restrictive in the country. Only a few patients out of about 5.6 million patients have been given prescriptions.

The number of patients who received medical marijuana prescriptions in Minnesota since the program began until March 2021, was just about 45,000 patients. Active enrollees of the program were about 32,000. State data also shows that more than half are in the age bracket 35-65 years.

About My Marijuana Card

My Marijuana Card is among the most trusted medical marijuana card providers that has helped over 10,000 legally get access to medical marijuana. It is mandatory for patients seeking medical marijuana services first to get their Marijuana Card. They provide research-centered information regarding cannabis-based healthcare management and assist communities in making effective healthcare decisions. For more information about them, visit them at https://www.mymarijuanacards.com/.