Digital Therapeutics Market Share & Cost Structure Analysis Report by 2025

Digital Therapeutics Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Digital Therapeutics Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Industry Insights

The global digital therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2016. Digital therapeutics is a subset of digital health and is used to track health conditions and self-management of a medical condition. A significant change in the usage of digital technology has created cognizance among users and has allowed increasing adoption of these services. Moreover, there has been increased burden of the chronic diseases that requires effective treatment and management. There are a lot of services provided by digital therapeutics that aid in embracing healthy habits and allow efficient tracking and management of conditions. Digital therapeutics is thus estimated to grow at a fast rate owing to increasing adoption among patients and other end users.

There has been a significant rise in internet usage among people which has been one of the significant drivers for the digital therapeutic market. Moreover, the treatment associated with the digital therapeutics is popular which is further adding to the growth of the digital therapeutic market. Chronic diseases are major problems and act as threats to the economy leading to high healthcare expenditure. For instance, according to the CDC, about 50 % of the adult population were suffering from the chronic diseases in 2012. As chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity and other respiratory problems are well managed with the help of the digital therapeutics they are being used on an increasing level.

The market growth is affected by the lack of the effective monetization techniques which are faced by the application developers. There has been a shortage of the financial earnings which are partially fulfilled by the advertisements, paid content, and other prominent revenue generation strategies.

Application Insights

Based on the application, the market is classified into diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, and others. Diabetes accounts for the largest market share of the application segment followed by other applications. Diabetes causes heavy burden on patients as well economies on the health front as well as the economic front. For instance, 8.3 % of the U.S. population suffer from diabetes while 35% of them exhibit prediabetes symptoms. Also diabetes is expected to show the fastest growth in the application segment due to the high prevalence and incidence of the disease. Digital management is helpful in the management of the symptoms of diabetes such as polyuria, polydipsia, and polyphagia. A large number of medical practitioners are using mHealth and have estimated that diabetes would reach its highest market limit in the next 5 years.

End use insights

Based on end use, the digital therapeutics market is divided into the patients, employers, providers, payers, and others. Patients are the major consumers of the therapeutic healthcare programs and applications offered by digital therapeutics. The usage of these services has been attributed due to increasing cognizance and added benefits offered by digital therapeutics.

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share owing to increased usage of digital therapeutics services for patients admitted in these settings. The utilization of these services allows affordable and vital healthcare to patients.

Regional Insights

The digital therapeutics market by region is characterized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a market dominator in digital therapeutic market. Growing number of reforms to limit the surge in healthcare expenditure in the country coupled with drive to focus on a patient-centric healthcare approach is anticipated to be accountable for the same. Furthermore, North America is a major center of a great amount of digital therapy suppliers. The U.S. has been conveyed to spend about USD 3 trillion a year on healthcare. In order to limit this expenditure, there is a vigorous swing in the U.S. healthcare sector that emphasis focused towards palliative care, to endorse overall patient wellness as an alternative of medical treatment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record fastest growth rate, due to two main attributes, namely, a highly solid population base that adapts into an enormous target base and rapid development that involves fast changing technological scenario. Moreover, constant improvements in countries to check the deficiency of proper infrastructure and preserve sustainable growth through economic intervention is expected to help the market growth.

Top Key Players of Global Digital Therapeutics Market :

Livongo Health; Twine health, Inc.; Omada Health, Inc.; 2Morrow, Inc.; Propeller Health; WellDoc, Inc.; Canary Health, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health, Inc.; and Mango Health, Inc.

