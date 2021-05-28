How Radixweb’s Field Service Management Software Helps Global Businesses to Enable Hyper-automation in Operations

California, United States, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ — Field service Is a multi-billion dollar industry – assessed to be valued at $4.45 billion by 2022. But how can a Field Service team accomplish more, do it quicker, and boost businesses? Automated field service management from Radixweb is the answer.

With precise, innovative, easy to internalize, and most of all high levels of acceptance of and deployment by the enterprise’s field workforce, Radixweb has already made a foray into FSM or Field Service Management software development to enable highly optimized, hyper-automated business operations.

“When we build bespoke FSM software for a client, we ensure that our solution effectively coordinates fieldwork with office administration pre-requisites and big-picture business strategies,” states Mr. Pratik Mistry, Vice President, Sales, at Radixweb.

The above perspective mentioned by Mr. Mistry is critical given that FSM software has effectively discovered boundless adoption amongst on-field teams.

Attacked by the pandemic over the past year, the market soon got a handle on the benefit of having an on-field team with which one could communicate continuously while permitting the on-field representative to zero in on the job that needs to be done and not on paper trails; Here is where the hyper-automation offered by and FSM software comes into action.

Understanding the dire need for automation of biz-ops, Radixweb collaborated with clients across the globe to create bespoke FSM software that facilitated mission-critical automation aspects such as predictive maintenance, enterprise mobility, customer satisfaction, transfer of legacy knowledge, and smoothening out process management challenges, thus enabling hyper-automation further resulting in 100% client success.

As per client business needs, Radixweb’s Field Service Management software assets also offer information on company equipment location, live-tracking of goods transportation vehicles, and even digital manuals for employees to refer to.

IIoT, or Industrial Internet of Things, can possibly float $14.2 trillion in potential economic impact by 2030. The capacity to ensure uptime can be an amazing differentiator for enterprises with field operatives. The predictive maintenance capabilities of Radixweb’s FSM solutions control the field service model down a new path where on-field representatives/technicians know a customer’s necessities before the issue arises. With automated maintenance requests through Radixweb’s FSM tech, technicians across the globe can now expand resource life and wipe out superfluous and crisis field visits. Besides, all data about work history and related undertakings can be logged to make the process significantly quicker the next time around.

41% of companies with a field workforce think mobile field service applications are expected to deal with the expanding number of service demands. More modest service companies specifically will see the connection between the utilization of field service management software and productivity levels. With better access to critical data and authorized checks on inventory and tasks, Radixweb’s FSM software enables representatives to achieve more in the field than any other time in recent memory. For its clients, Radixweb’s FSM software has automated:

Timetable appointments

Real-time alerts

Critical documentation

Access to Customer histories

Access to real-time inventories

Time sheets

Paper trails

Communication with other on-field teammates

Creation of new work orders

Late appearances, deficient fixes, late reactions to crisis calls – these are only a couple of the issues that emerge from helpless scheduling and the absence of field management. 51% of businesses refer to the customer alert functionality as their main most utilized element. With the hyper-automation that Radixweb’s FSM software offers, Technicians can now advise customers of changes to a task or deferrals to the service to keep everybody mindful of what’s happening. The customer can log their issue straightforwardly and afterward keep tabs on its development in the system. This permits the client enterprise’s representative to answer customer requests and give them the most exact timeline for project fulfilment.

At the point when an organization loses an accomplished professional, they are losing more than ability – they’re likewise losing legacy knowledge.

Radixweb’s FSM has incorporated numerous client front offices (automated field service arrangement) with their administrative centre (ERP or accounting systems), making it a powerful source of high-value data. Technicians, dispatchers, and management are thus able to see the full viewpoint of customer data and profiles, dependent on buying patterns, installments, associations, and other relevant info. Radixweb’s FSM software has automated and expanded data visibility to boost the employments of that data all through all features of the organization.

Companies that have embraced FSM software to automate processes run in front of the pack as far as efficiency, customer satisfaction, and process streamlining go.

Radixweb’s FSM software has helped its customers get data, increase automation while reducing manual work and errors, and has helped with improving value for its clients as well and their customers. Serving numerous clients over the previous year with bespoke FSM software, Radixweb stands resolute in its exodus excursion towards powerful and productive hyper-automation to accelerate enterprises into the ‘next normal.’

