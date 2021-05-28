Flood Avert Provides Flood Protection Products

New Lenox, Illinois, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ — Flood Avert is pleased to announce they provide flood protection products designed to protect homes and businesses from floodwater damages. These quality products are an excellent alternative to handmade sandbags, giving their customers peace of mind that their properties are fully protected.

Oncoming floodwaters often move quickly, leaving property owners scrambling to assemble and place sandbags for protection. With the solutions offered by Flood Advert, individuals can build adequate flood protection in just 30 minutes, saving time and minimizing damages. Individuals simply place the waterproof flood screen across doorways and other gaps, soak the bags in water for three minutes, and place them on the flood screen to hold it in place.

Flood Avert offers various options to provide their customers with all the protection they need, regardless of their property size. In addition to the flood screen system, customers can purchase BoomBag tubes and combo packs to ensure they have everything they need if flood waters approach.

Anyone interested in learning about the flood protection products offered can find out more by visiting the Flood Avert website or by calling 319-327-5550.

About Flood Avert: Flood Avert is the developer of unique flood protection systems that are fast and easy to install to protect properties from floodwaters. Their revolutionary products offer the adequate flood protection needed with quick installation times. Their goal is to help every home and business owner protect their property from water damage.

Company: Flood Avert

Address: 5060 4th Street SW.

City: Cedar Rapids

State: Iowa

Zip code: 52404

Telephone number: 319-327-5550

Email address: info@floodavert.com