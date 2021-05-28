Dermatology Devices Market Outlook and Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Dermatology Devices Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Dermatology Devices Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Dermatology Devices Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Dermatology Devices Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/dermatology-devices-market/request-sample

Industry Insights

The global Dermatology Devices Market size is likely to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2025, registering at a 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of esthetic procedures and escalating prevalence of skin-related disorders are major factors contributing toward the growth of the market.

There has been a rise in incidences of poor skin conditions which lead to increasing number of the skin treatments performed where dermatology devices are needed. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, around 20,236 thousand aesthetic procedures were performed globally. Thus, this large number of plastic and aesthetic surgeries performed worldwide is also expected to augment the dermatology devices market. Moreover, the increasing aesthetic concern among the population has led to the increased demand for the dermatology procedures ultimately leading to the dermatology devices market growth. In addition, the hair related problems are also expected to boost the growth of the market.

Growing prevalence of skin cancer is another major factor contributing toward market growth. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, about 10,130 people die due to melanoma each year in the U.S. Thus, there is rising demand for dermatology products for the diagnosis of the skin cancer which can help the prevention of cancer at an early stage. For instance, dermatoscopes are used for the detection of skin cancer by the evaluation of pigmented lesions. Moreover, the growing technological advancements in the dermatology devices has led to the increased demand for these products. Furthermore, the increased incidence of the obese population has further led to increased demand for the liposuction procedures, where dermatology products are used, ultimately boost the market growth.

Application Insights

Skin cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2015 due to the increasing incidence of skin cancer worldwide. There is high demand for advanced diagnostics products for early detection of skin cancer. Amongst the dermatology treatment segment, the vascular lesions dominated the segment in 2015. This high share is due to the large application of the lasers and light therapy devices for the treatment of the vascular lesions.

Acne, tattoo, and psoriasis removal are expected to showcase a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increased visibility of the scars due to acne and their removal becomes essential for aesthetic appeal. Moreover, the tattoo can cause various adverse effects in the later phase of the life, hence tattoo removal is in demand, boosting the segment growth.

End Use Insights

The end use segment is categorized into clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities. The hospital segment held the largest share and is estimated to dominate the market during the study period. This is because of a large number of the dermatology and aesthetic procedures performed in the hospitals for various treatments such as skin disorders and fat removal.

The other segment includes diagnostic centers and e-commerce. This segment is projected to show a significant growth during the forecast period due to growing prevalence of the skin cancer globally. Thus, there is increased demand for the diagnostics products for the early diagnosis of skin cancer.

Regional Insight

North America dominated the market in 2015 due to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and high disposable income in this region. Moreover, the higher prevalence of the skin cancer and obesity in the U.S. also has led to the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest growth during the forecast period. This high growth is due to the growing popularity of medical tourism owing to the availability of less expensive medical treatments in the Asia Pacific region.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Dermatology Devices: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Dermatology Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Dermatology Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Dermatology Devices: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Dermatology Devices: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Dermatology Devices: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Dermatology Devices: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Dermatology Devices Market :

Solta Medical, Inc.; Alma Lasers, Ltd.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.; Cynosure, Inc.; Cutera, Inc.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Avita Medical Ltd.; and GE Healthcare.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com