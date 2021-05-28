Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Market Revenue, Segmentation, Variables, Global Trends & Regional Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global medium chain triglycerides (MCT) market is estimated to cross a higher CAGR in the forecast period. Medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) are produced out of medium chain fatty acid along with carbon series. Usually, a medium chain triglyceride is made out of palm and coconut oil under laboratory conditions. Triglycerides are insoluble in water and are solvents with petroleum, alcohol, and fatty oil. Besides, MCT are used in medical domain in cases on anti-aging, epilepsy, and obesity.

Growth Drivers:

Medium chain triglycerides market is driven by factors such as rise in demand for medical applications in order to lessen the risks associated with cardiovascular disease and diabetes. In addition, increasing demand from food & beverage industry in emerging economies and availability of raw material are likely to have a positive impact on the market growth in the near future.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Stepan Company

Connoils LLC

Sternchemie Lipid Technology

Nutricia

Jarrow formulas

Barlean’s

NOW Foods

Wilmar International Limited

Lonza

KLK OLEO

Application Outlook:

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary and healthcare supplements

Food

Medical

“Medical” segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period owing to increase in consumers’ awareness for health and diet. Product segmentation for medium chain triglycerides industry includes caprylic acid, lauric acid, capric acid, and caproic acid. Lauric acid and caproic acid are expected to rise at a higher CAGR in the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

North America S

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India

Middle East and Africa

Central & South America Brazil



Geographical segmentation for medium chain triglycerides market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for a higher CAGR in the forecast period due to rise in applications in surfactants, personal care, detergents, and food additive. Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to account for a positive traction in the forecast period due to the vastness of medical domain and unmet medical demands of patients.

