Enterprise Mobility Management Market Top Growth Factors and Future Trends 2026

The report “Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Component, Solution (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026”, size is expected to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2020 to USD 63.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period. EMM is a software solution used by enterprises to manage, monitor, and secure mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, across all mobile platforms in an organization. EMM is also used to optimize the security and functionality of connected devices in enterprises, while simultaneously protecting the organization’s network.

Increasing use of devices and data by companies to know more about their core business processes driving the adoption of managed services segment of EMM platforms during the forecast period

Managed services are offered by third-party vendors that manage software and solution updates. These services help organizations monitor various endpoints and ensure that security policies are appropriately configured. Organizations that opt for managed services are able to receive scheduled reports on various devices. Managed services also provide access to industry best practices and deep-rooted transformation expertise without impairing the internal operations of organizations. They offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the EMM solution.

Rising need to secure data by large firms to drive the demand for on-premises to hold a larger market size

Data security concerns among the end-users is contributing to the higher adoption of on-premises EMM solution globally. The on-premised EMM solution is majorly deployed by the large organizations as it has better ability to invest. Moreover, large firms have wide variety of business segment with serving to broader geographical reason hence data security is of utmost importance.

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. The North America EMM market holds the highest market share. Along with digitalization, the desire to increase the efficiency and productivity of mobile devices is one of the factor for the growth of the market. A surge in the dependence on BYOD and CYOD trends in the US and Canada provide employees real-time access to various data and applications, which has also led to the region adopting EMM solutions. An increase in the usage of mobile devices by employees at work is a norm practiced by companies of all sizes.

The major vendors offering EMM solutions are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), BlackBerry (Canada), VMware (US), SAP (Germany), Citrix (US), Matrix42 (Germany), MobileIron (US), Nationsky (China), Snow Software (Sweden), Sophos (UK), SOTI (Canada), Codeproof (US), Netplus Mobility (US), Hexnode (US), ManageEngine (US), Miradore (Finland), Quest Software (US), Ivanti(US), Scalefusion (India), 42Gears Mobility Systems (India), Social Mobile (US), AppTech (Switzerland), and Jamf (US).

