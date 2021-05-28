Chicory Market Driving Factors and Growth Opportunities

The Chicory Market is estimated to be valued at USD 685 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 905 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value. Rising prices of coffee beans along with increasing consumption of coffee, is navigating the coffee and other food & beverage manufacturers to adopt to chicory ingredient, as a cheaper substitute to coffee. Also, high medicinal values and health benefits associated with the consumption of chicory, is expected to further propel the market. Furthermore, easy cultivation process of the crop and rising number of new entrants in the market, is substantially snowballing the growth prospects.

Download PDF Brochure

Drivers: Preference for chicory as a cheaper substitute for coffee

Chicory is currently ten times cheaper than coffee. Coffee is one of the premium food products. The prices of coffee powder have further increased due to an increase in global prices, making it impossible for companies to absorb the higher cost of raw material. Coffee companies are now blending in chicory to protect their margin. Large coffee companies that hold a couple of bestselling brands have increased their chicory content in their branded sachets to 49% from 30%.

Direct consumer products made from chicory, such as the roasted chicory powder that is an absolute coffee substitute, are also very cheap; therefore, people now prefer more chicory because of its lower price, accompanied by significant health benefits and also is caffeine-free.

Opportunities: Growth in applications of chicory across various industries

A variety of trends have driven the use of chicory root fiber not only in food & beverage applications but also in other areas like in dietary supplements, pet food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. In the food and beverage industry, one of the present significant trends is in sugar reduction. Chicory root fiber can assist with sugar reduction by helping with flavor and texture. Chicory leaves and roots have been used for salads and in the preparation of various innovative and tasty recipes. Chicory is a nutritional powerhouse, containing vitamin K, A, C, and a long list of the B group vitamins. It is an excellent source of minerals like manganese, copper, iron, and potassium. The roots of chicory contain inulin fiber, a type of prebiotic that promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut; this is used widely as a dietary supplement.

In more recent times, dog food manufacturers have picked up on the potential benefits of chicory root and have started to include it in dog food, which further extends its potential in the pet food industry. However, the portion or quantity of chicory root used in dog food is quite minimal. A number of the popular and prominent dog food brands make use of chicory root.

Make an Inquiry

Key players are Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium), Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd (India), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Sensus (Netherlands), Leroux (France), Cargill Incorporated (US), Reily Foods Company (US), Pioneer Chicory (India), PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd (India), Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt Ltd (India), Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd (India), Starwest Botanicals (US), STOKROS Company Ltd (Russia), Nature’s Gold Production (Netherlands), Organic Herb Trading Co (UK), Narasu’s Coffee Company (India), NP Nutra (US), Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Product Co Ltd. (China), Jamnagar Chicory Industries (India), and Herbs & Crops Overseas (India).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441