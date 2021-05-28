Scoliosis Traction Chairs Market Share, Growth Drivers, Demand, Supply, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities by 2025

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Scoliosis occurs due to spurt in growth of backbone just before puberty. Scoliosis may cause due the condition such as muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy. Most of the cases of scoliosis are mild but for few cases it might be severe. For the mild cases of scoliosis, treatment is done by using special type braces or chair whereas for the severe cases, surgery is preferred by the doctors. The concept of scoliosis traction chair was developed by Dr. Dennis Woggon, who is the founder of CLEAR Scoliosis Institute. The concept of scoliosis chair is designed for two purposes; first to remove the lower extremities upon the patient posture and ensure that pelvis, spine and head is isolated and could be targeted more directly. Second purpose of scoliosis chair is to maintain the upright position of patient’s muscles in the neck and torso. Additionally, scoliosis braces are also used to design the mirror image of spine. The final aim of scoliosis traction chair is to stimulate the posture and enhance the muscle activities by facilitating the more equal weight transfer.

The global scoliosis traction chairs market is classified on the basis of indication and distribution channel and region.

Based on indication, scoliosis traction chairs market is segmented into following:

Structural Scoliosis

Nonstructural Scoliosis

Based on distribution channel, Scoliosis Traction Chairs market is segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Hypermarket

E-commerce

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China

China

The Middle East & Africa

