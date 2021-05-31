Engagedly: Nominations Open for Top 100 HR Influencers of 2021

Engagedly Announces Nominations Open For HR Influencers Of 2021

Posted on 2021-05-31 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

St. Louis, MO, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Five years running, Engagedly opens nominations for the Top 100 HR Influencers of 2021. 

This annual event aims to recognize HR and People Services disruptors and icons, spanning across functions. HR continues to make tremendous strides in areas such as innovation, growth, and technology. By recognizing the hard work of those who work tirelessly to reinvent and revitalize the HR industry, especially through the tough times, Engagedly hopes to bring major accomplishments to the forefront. 

“We are excited to launch the nomination process for our 5th edition of Top 100 HR influencers where we celebrate the contributions of the thought leaders who are moving the conversations forward on innovations and best practices for people in workplaces,” said Sri Chellappa, President, and Co-Founder of Engagedly.

Engagedly invites you to nominate people you believe have made a positive impact in this space. This is your chance to nominate the Human Resources rock stars you admire, people you feel have made tremendous advances in People Services- you can even nominate yourself! 

Click here to nominate.

The nomination period closes on June 30th, 2021 so get in your nominations before the last date.

 

About Engagedly

Engagedly helps organizations digitize their performance management and improve employee engagement. Engagedly’s cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, develop, and drive performance. It offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive set of features to ensure that people’s reviews are effective and easy so that employees stay engaged and productive. The automated performance management system makes it easier for HR managers to develop a culture of frequent feedback at the workplace which eases the whole process of employee performance evaluation.

To know more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

 

Press Contact:

Kristin Richter, Vice President – Marketing

Engagedly Inc.

+1-650-4851642

pr@engagedly.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution