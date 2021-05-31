Elbyan Is Delighted To Announce The Offer Of Online Quran Courses

London, UK, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Elbyan Online Quran Learning Center is happy to be able to extend its services to targeted audiences online. Since lessons are conducted online anyone can enroll in the courses offered by this online Quran learning center.

Learn Al Quran Online conveniently at Elbyan Online Quran Learning- the best online Arabic & Quran lesson service provider in the UK. This is the perfect place for Quran and Arabic studies where affordable service packages are offered.

“Whether you are looking for online Arabic courses for beginners or looking for a course to enhance your Arabic skills, we have conducted different courses that are designed for unique individual needs. You will be able to improve your integrated skills- listening, reading, writing, and communication with the help of our courses”, says Sufi, a teacher of the institution.

There are levels for both beginners and advanced learners. Each level consists of integrated skills work that focuses on improving the basic & required skills such as reading, writing, and communication. Learners can receive their lessons via skype.

Lessons provided by the institute are constantly monitored and updated by the teachers where necessary. The goal is to teach the learners Arabic and Quran in the best possible way while giving them an amazing learning experience.

“We have been constantly working to give our students the best online Quran and Arabic learning experience. We have highly qualified and experienced teachers to conduct every lesson we offer. We are proud of our commitment to both quality and innovation. We are confident that our students will significantly benefit from the courses we provide”, says Sufi.

“We work hard to make our lessons easily accessible to our students because we want them to have a wonderful learning experience. We believe that our content is a perfect fit for our students. Our tutors know exactly what to do to help students improve their skills”, says again Sufi, a teacher working in Elbyan for a long time.

The guidance and support of Elbyan have been incredibly helpful for learners as per the reviews given by the students and parents. This online Quran learning center follows a structured approach to teaching that’s conducted by experienced tutors.

“You can rely on Elbyan to provide online Quran and Arabic tutoring lessons, whether you are an adult looking to enhance your skills or a parent looking to introduce your children to the beauty of the holy Quran. Our lessons are designed for people of levels and ages. Our teachers are native Arabic speakers, you can rest assured of that. Therefore, we can teach & guide you with the highest level of quality and experience”, says Sufi.

Elbyan is an online Quran learning platform that fully focuses on highlighting Islamic beliefs, values, prayers, and principles. This Arabic education platform uses easy-to-learn steps with illustrations so that the students easily can understand and grasp complicated concepts. You can expect to have a wonderful learning experience at Elbyan.

To learn more about Elbyan, visit the official website https://www.elbyan.co.uk/.

About Elbayan

Elbyan is a leading online academic center that specializes in providing Arabic and Quran study lessons. Elbyan provides skill-based, interactive, and useful learning content, catering to all learners and learning preferences. Elbyan offers self-study and blended Arabic and Quran courses conducted by native Arabic-speaking and experienced teachers.

Contact:

A4, London, WC2N 5DU, UK

Tel: 07588751545