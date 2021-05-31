Redpoint Columbia Provides Luxurious Student Living Accommodations

Columbia, South Carolina, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Columbia is pleased to announce they offer luxurious student living accommodations for those attending the University of South Carolina. These units provide everything students need to live a comfortable lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

Students who choose to live at Redpoint Columbia get their choice of floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. All units are fully furnished and require a utility fee. These fees cover the cost of electricity, water, and Internet access. Residents have access to all of the amenities located at the complex.

Located just minutes from the campus, students residing at Redpoint Columbia have easy access to all on-campus classes and activities. While spending time at the complex, they have access to various amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center with a swimming pool, clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts, grilling areas, and more. Regularly scheduled social events are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the luxurious student living apartments can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Columbia website or by calling 1-803-779-4888.

About Redpoint Columbia: Redpoint Columbia is a student living complex located minutes from the University of South Carolina campus. Students can room with friends or get matched through the matching service for two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. With all the amenities available, students can enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle.

Company: Redpoint Columbia
Address: 1050 Southern Drive
City: Columbia
State: SC
Zip code: 29201
Telephone number: 1-803-779-4888

