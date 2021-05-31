Bladderpod Oil Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2028, Estimate Fact.MR

Market Outlook :-

Bladderpod oil is significantly gaining attention and has created its own space across the globe. Bladderpod oil is a seed oil, extracted from the seeds of Lesquerella fendleri and other species of genus Lesquerella. The seeds contain 11 to 39 percent oil of which 50 to 74 percent are fatty acids containing hydroxy groups.

The Key factors For bladderpod oil market are the more extensive adaptation, shorter growing period and auto fertility. Bladderpod species contains lesquerolic acid, high fatty acid with a single hydroxy group, and has similar hydroxy fatty acid (HFA). Large markets exist for hydroxylated oils as feedstock for lithium greases, base stocks for lubricants, nylon-11 hydraulic fluids polymers in paints and coatings, and application in the personal care industry.

Global Bladderpod Oil Market Segmentation

Bladderpod oil market can be segmented on the basis of applications, distribution channels and regions.

The global bladderpod oil market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Cosmetics

Lubricating greases

Coating

Corrosion inhibitors

Manufacturing of waxes, nylon, plastic and resins

Global bladderpod oil market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel as:

Direct-to-customer

Third-party online channel

Specialty Store

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Bladderpod Oil Market Key Participants

Oilab

Amur

