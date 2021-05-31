Biodiesel Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Biodiesel Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Biodiesel Market is expected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2025. Biodiesel is a renewable fuel made from biomass similar to conventional or fossil diesel. It may be produced from waste cooking oil, vegetable oil, tallow, and animal fats/oil. The process of converting these oils into biodiesel is termed as transesterification.

Key Players:

FutureFuel Corporation

Ecodiesel Colombia S.A.

Manuelita S.A.

TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

Renewable Biofuels, Inc.

Ag Processing, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Wilmar International Limited

Bunge Limited

Cargill

Louis Dreyfus Company

Growth Drivers:

The Biodiesel Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Biodiesel Market is segmented based on feedstock type, application, and region.

Application Outlook:

Fuel Automotive Marine Agriculture

Power Generation

Fuel sector accounted for the substantial market share of Biodiesel and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because; the fuel reduces the wear and tear of the engine and guarantees complete fuel combustion.

Feedstock Outlook:

Vegetable Oils Canola oil Soybean oil Palm oil Corn oil Others

Animal Fats Poultry Tallow White grease



Vegetable oils sector accounted for the substantial market share of Biodiesel and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of its high demand across several industries as it is easy to process and have a low saturated fat. In addition, it is easily available and has a low manufacturing cost are another factors leading the sector. On the other hand, other sector comprises of trap grease/brown grease.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Europe accounted for the substantial market share of Biodiesel and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. Germany and France are the major consumers of Biodiesel in the region. Instead, North America and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Biodiesel in this region.

