Here’s What Industry Insiders Say About Sterilization Container Systems Market

Pune, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in the sterilization container systems market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections and the increasing number of surgical procedures.

Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, the use of sterilization wraps & pouches and concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed medical equipment may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The sterilization container systems market is segmented based on product, type, technology, material, and region.

[173 Pages Report] The global sterilization container systems market is projected to reach USD 375 million by 2026 from USD 324 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Sterilization Container Systems Market by Product (Sterilization Containers, Accessories), Type (Perforated, Non-Perforated), Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Other Materials), Technology (Filter, Valve) – Global Forecast to 2026

COVID-19 impact on the sterilization container systems market

The Equipment sterilization plays a critical role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings. During the outbreak, patient-to-patient pathogen transmission via medical devices can be entirely prevented by properly sterilizing medical devices. The usage of reprocessed equipment to disinfect or sterilize medical devices is higher than normal during the pandemic since improper decontamination of surgical instruments, endoscopic devices, and respiratory care devices can raise the threat of COVID transmission. This has increased the importance of sterilization container systems to ensure the proper sterilization of medical devices.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=240024631

Global sterilization container systems market is Segmented on:

1. Product

2. Type

3. Material

4. Technology

Product

Based on product, the sterilization container systems market is segmented into sterilization containers and accessories. Sterilization containers accounted for the largest share of the sterilization container systems market in 2020. The large market share is attributed to their advantages—ease of use, protection against microorganisms, and financial benefits—and the growing number of surgical procedures and rising incidence of hospital-associated infections (HAIs).

Type

Based on type, sterilization container systems can be perforated and non-perforated. Perforated sterilization containers accounted for the largest share of the sterilization container systems market in 2020 and are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by perforated containers, such as rapid sterilization (around half as much time as a non-perforated container).

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=240024631

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Rest of the World

North America was the largest regional market for sterilization container systems market in 2020.

The sterilization container systems is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market is attributed to factors such as the growing patient population (as a result of growth in the geriatric population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which leads to a large number of surgical procedures), high prevalence of HAIs, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, ), the implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection, and the presence of key players in this region.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players operating in this market include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Medline Industries (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany).