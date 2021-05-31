Intraoperative Imaging Market – Future Revenue Growth Prospects, Globally..!

PUNE, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the Intraoperative Imaging Techniques Market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Growth in Revenue:

The global intraoperative imaging market size is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global intraoperative imaging market offers significant growth potential for prominent as well as emerging product manufacturers. Technological advancements, rising incidence of surgeries and increased funding and public-private investments are some of the key factors driving the growth of the intraoperative imaging market.

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the Intraoperative Imaging Techniques Market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

Restraint: High cost of intraoperative imaging systems

Intraoperative imaging systems are priced at a premium and require high investments for installations, increasing the procedural cost for patients. This affects the adoption rate of new systems, especially in emerging countries; most healthcare facilities in these countries, consequently, cannot afford such systems.

Healthcare facilities that purchase such costly systems often depend on third-party payers (such as Medicare, Medicaid, or private health insurance plans) to reimburse costs incurred in screening and therapeutic procedures performed using these systems. As a result, factors such as continuous cuts in reimbursements for intraoperative imaging scans and the increasing cost of intraoperative imaging systems prevent medium-sized and small healthcare facilities from investing in advanced intraoperative imaging modalities.

Opportunity: High growth opportunities in emerging countries

Developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, South Korea, Turkey, Russia, and South Africa offer high growth opportunities for the major players in the intraoperative imaging market. Although the cost factor is a concern in these developing countries, their huge population base—especially in India and China—indicates a sustainable market for intraoperative imaging devices.

The higher incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, stroke, and neUrological Surgery and cardiovascular diseases, as well as the higher death rates in these countries, showcase the need for early detection. For instance, GLOBOCAN 2018 data estimated that roughly over 50% of the global cancer population lived in developing regions. In addition, regulatory policies are more adaptive and business-friendly in the Asia Pacific than in western countries. Increasing competition in mature markets is expected to compel intraoperative imaging system manufacturers to focus on emerging markets.

Spine surgery estimated to be the growing market

In the coming years, the demand for spinal surgeries is expected to grow significantly owing to the increasing incidence of various target diseases/disorders such as osteoporosis, spine stenosis, spinal trauma/spinal cord injury (SCI), metastatic spinal tumors, and multiple myeloma. Procedures such as lumbar discectomies and posterior cervical foraminotomy are commonly performed on an outpatient basis. This increases access to spine surgery and can be expected to support the demand for advanced technologies in the coming years.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing intraoperative imaging market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific intraoperative imaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2025. Government efforts to increase fundings; supportive regulations for the development and commercialization of advanced intraoperative imaging products; rising healthcare expenditure; the increasing number of hospitals in India and China; expanding research base across India, China, and Japan; and the increasing incidence of surgeries are driving the growth of the APAC intraoperative imaging market.

Global Key Players:

Prominent players in Intraoperative Imaging Techniques Market General Electric Company (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) were the top five players in the global intraoperative imaging market. Other notable companies are Canon Healthcare (Japan), Stryker (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Mindray Ltd. (US), Carestream Health (US), Analogic Corporation (US), Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. (India), Esaote SpA (Italy) and NeuroLogica Corporation (US).

