Global Micro Motor Market to Register a Expansion at 4% CAGR Through 2022

Fact.MR’s recently published report estimates the global micro motor market to register a moderate expansion at a little over 4% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Sales of micro motors will account for over US$ 30,000 Mn revenues in 2017; by 2022 this number is expected to incur average increment.

The adoption of brushless DC motors in electric vehicles has witnessed a robust expansion over the past few years. Micro motor manufacturers have been focusing on the development of portable charging tools related to electric vehicles, owing to the concerns associated with future environmental protection. In addition, numerous technological innovations in piezoelectric motors providing high precision have been introduced in the market. For instance, the M3 smart module platform – “SQUIGGLE motor”, developed by New Scale Technologies, has become the revolutionary piezoelectric small-sized micro motor, which delivers high performance. These incidences are expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period.

Continuous advancements in electronic technology have prompted the micro motor industry to witness mutual merger & acquisition, and adjustment processes with players from drive manufacturing industry. Introduction of drive-to micro motors’ modern design has boosted demand for manufacturing & production processes, and materials required for micro motors, which in turn will fuel growth of the global micro motors market. In addition, growing number of car sales driven the application of electrical equipment. In vehicles, automatic & quantitative fuel injection system have replaced traditional carburetors, and small motors have replaced the ABS systems. These factors will further augment growth of the market.

Chapter 1: Executive Summary – Micro motor Market

The first section of the global micro motor market report comprises an executive summary that provides a concise summary of the entire report. It helps report readers to understand the scope of Fact.MR’s micro motor market report and identify the most important section to focus on.

Chapter 2: Overview – Micro motor Market

The next part of report includes an overview of the global market for micro motor that also involves the standard definition and basic information about micro motor. This chapter introduces readers to market sizing and value (US$ Mn) and yearly (Y-o-Y) growth comparison over the entire forecast period, which aims to render a broader view of the growth pattern of micro motor market. The report then elaborates on a range of macroeconomic aspects and impact factors that are likely to continue shaping the overall growth of micro motor market at a global level.

Looking at the broad scope of the micro motor market report, readers can avail a detailed, segmental breakdown of the global market for micro motor. These segments are analyzed by their market value share in each regional market for micro motor.

Chapter 3: Micro Motor Market Segmentation Analysis by Product Type

This chapter offers micro motor market segmentation on the basis of product type – DC micro motor and AC micro motor.

Chapter 4: Micro Motor Market Segmentation Analysis by Power Consumption

This section provides segmentation of micro motor market based on the power consumed – less than 12V, 12V-48V, and more than 48V.

Chapter 5: Micro motor Market Segmentation Analysis by Application

This report chapter offers application-wise analysis of the market by multiple sub-segments, viz. automotive, medical equipment systems, industry automation, agriculture equipment, aircraft, construction and mining equipment, and 3D printing.

Chapter 6: Micro motor Market Segmentation Analysis by Technology

This section of the report offers segmental analysis of technology segment that has been bifurcated into brushed micro motor and brushless micro motor.

Chapter 7: Micro motor Market Segmentation Analysis by Region

This chapter of the micro motor market report offers assessment of the market traversing six key regions operating in the global landscape. Regional analysis has been performed on the basis of all the four key segments – product type, power consumption, application, and technology.

