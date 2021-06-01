The Original Flame – Helping You Make New Summer Memories

Peterborough, Canada, 2021-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Summer is just around the corner, and it is time to get new appliances to get ready for the season. You must prepare to fight the heat inside the house and enjoy the cooking sessions outside of the house, and these require the right appliances. The Original Flame is your go-to destination for indoor and outdoor fireplace services in the Peterborough and Lindsay areas, but you may not know that the company offers excellent summer weather items as well.

Summer items offered by The Original Flame:

The Original Flame is focused on keeping you in the comfort zone with various summer items for your convenience, such as:

Air Conditioners: The Original Flame is a division of JRH Enterprises that is dedicated to keeping clients in Peterborough and the surrounding area nice and cool by offering heating and cooling systems. They offer a wide selection of air conditioner models at affordable rates to meet the specific needs of clients. The trained service technicians consult with the client to know their needs and help them find the best air conditioning system in their budget. You can count on them whether you need air conditioning installation for a small house or a large office building. The company also offers air conditioning repairing services on a timely basis.

Appliances: The Original Flame offers various items like outdoor fire pits, fire tables, fire bowls, refrigerator, keg fridges, custom airbrushed fridges, hoods and splashbacks, microwaves, dishwashers panels, and wall ovens.

Outdoor BBQs & Grills: The Original Flame offers a wide collection of BBQs and grills from Saber and Kamado Joe.

Saber: With the Saber BBQ, you can have a separate compartment with each burner. It means that you can cook your veggies at 300 degrees while cooking a steak at 700 degrees, all at the same time on the same grill. Saber grills come with several benefits, like rapid preheat, infrared technology, strength, quick assembly, and fuel efficiency.

Kamado Joe: Kamado Joe offers the world's best ceramic cooker with smarter features and more innovative accessories. Available products include a classic grill, grill grate, charcoal, Kamado cover, and firebox.

To know more about the products and services offered by The Original Flame, please visit their official website: https://www.theoriginalflame.com/.

About The Original Flame:

The Original Flame is a leading provider of heating and cooling systems, as well as appliances and cookstoves in Canada that offers its services to people living in Peterborough, The Kawarthas, Buckhorn, Millbrook, and surrounding areas. The company offers furnaces, fireplaces, insets, air conditioners, stoves, BBQ and grills, appliances, and cookstoves. Locally owned and operated, The Original Flame is a fully insured and licensed TSSA contractor.

Contact:

982 Highway 7 East Unit 2

Peterborough, ON, K9J 6X8, Canada

Tel: 705-742-9452