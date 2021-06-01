Omnex Successful Implementation of APQP and PPAP using Digitalization Webinar, By Dave Watkins, Executive Vice President & Director of International Operations @Omnex Inc

Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA,2021-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Join this Omnex webinar that will discuss strategies for the successful implementation of APQP and illustrate how digitalization helps create excellent objective evidence for NPI/NPD requirements in any industry adopting APQP and PPAP, particularly aerospace/defense and medical devices. To enhance your APQP program as an effective QMS or IMS process, companies need to use a more digital approach to drive processes that improve their organizations’ quality, cost reductions, delivery performance, and electronically controlled functions.

Join Omnex in this webinar to learn; How best-in-class digital collaboration platforms help organizations standardize processes, document control, APQP/NPD development, and APQP PPAP reviews, How APQP is an essential methodology for addressing risks, opportunities, and savings throughout the QMS, and How to avoid missteps and false starts and find approaches for becoming industry leaders by implementing digitalization strategies.

Please join us to discuss tips and tricks for successfully implementing APQP as it becomes a requirement in more and more industries.

Date and Time: Jun 22, 2021, 11:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://omnex.zoom.us/webinar/register/2516196137376/WN_-UA-joJcS8a0GaF_s0tW3A

Dave Watkins, Executive Vice President & Director of International Operations @Omnex Inc

Dave Watkins, An executive and principal consultant for Omnex since 1995. Dave has trained or implemented APQP and PPAP for most of the global Prime suppliers to the Aerospace industry. He is currently Executive Vice President & Director of International Operations and over the years has worked in a wide variety of industries implementing APQP and PPAP and transforming New Product Development processes.

Christin Varghese, Consultant for QMS & Software Implementation @Omnex Inc.

Christin Varghese is a Consultant for QMS & Software Implementation with 10 years of experience in Quality Systems implementation across different industries including Automotive, Electronics, Semiconductor, Banking & Insurance, Oil & Gas, FMCG, Cosmetics, Iron & Steel, Wind Energy, Construction, etc. He has led and executed many software implementations focused on Requirements Management, APQP, FMEA, Problem Solving, Audit Management solutions in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, South East Asia, and the Middle East. Prior to his current role as an implementer for Enterprise Quality Software, he has 5 years of hands-on experience working with OEM, Tier 1 & Tier 2 industries to implement ISO 9001:2015/IATF 16949:2016 and was involved in various Supplier Development projects at Tier 1 organizations based on requirements from Automotive OEMs.

Omnex Profile

Omnex specializes in Management Systems implementation and software solutions encompassing Quality, Environmental, Occupational Health and Safety, Cyber or IT Security, and Sustainability, along with Supply Chain Management, Global Sourcing, Functional Safety, and Performance Enhancement, by providing integrated consulting, training, and software to an extensive array of industry and service sectors. Omnex training and consulting services address, specifically Management Systems including Business Operating System, New Product Development integrating APQP/Core Tools with Lean AGILE Product Development, Functional Safety, Cybersecurity, Automotive SPICE, SOTIF, Omnex Product Design specific support for Electric and Autonomous Vehicle development, Lean Six Sigma and Industrial Internet of Things IIOT, Problem Solving and use of all relevant Statistical Tools, ISO 27001 Cybersecurity, ISO 26000 Social Responsibility, and Certified Auditor Training in ISO 9001, ISO 14000, ISO 45001, ISO 13485, IATF 16949, AS 9100, ISO 26262, ISO 27001 and Other Industry Standards.

Omnex Inc.,

315 E. Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 214

Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48108, USA

Email: Info@omnex.com

Website: https://www.omnex.com

Omnex Implementation and Coaching

Omnex can provide expert guidance in implementing or improving your Quality Management System, Environmental Management System, Health and Safety Management System, Information Security Management System, Social Responsibility and Sustainability Management Systems, and so on.

Omnex Training and Competency Development

Omnex offers training and competency development programs for various companies in Automotive, Electric & Autonomous Vehicles, Aerospace, Medical devices, High-Tech / Semiconductors, General Manufacturing, and other manufacturing sectors. Omnex knows the management systems, methodologies, technologies, and standards that are constantly changing in your business.

Omnex Digital Collaboration Software Platform

Omnex unified QMS Solution will help you with a revolutionary Software platform that encompasses all aspects of quality management. It has been designed with Integrated Management Systems in mind and can handle a variety of Quality, Environmental, and Health and Safety issues. Effectively tracking issues/incidents and knowledge management are part of an organization’s continual improvement strategy.

Omnex Quality Outsourcing & Services

The Omnex division of PlanTech Inc. can provide expert guidance in improving organizational or supplier’s Quality Management System, Environmental Management System, Health and Safety Management System, and IT & Information Security Management System.

Omnex Product Design

Omnex Product design focused on Electric, Autonomous, and ADAS, specializing in Functional Safety, Cybersecurity, SOTIF, and ASPICE Hardware and Software Design that include R&D, Software Design, Cybersecurity, and Case Development.

Omnex Inc.,

315 E. Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 214

Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48108, USA

Email: Info@omnex.com

Website: https://www.omnex.com