Melon Flavour Market Garner Significant Growth In Coming Years Due To Demand For Natural Ingredient Sin Food Products

Global Melon Flavour Market Introduction

Global melon flavour market is expected to garner a significant demand in the coming years. Melon flavour is one of the most preferred drink flavours due to its refreshing taste. Due to this, several soft drink manufacturers are opting for producing melon flavoured drinks.

Also there are widespread options for selecting the type of melon flavour. Unlike other artificial flavours like cola, which are not expensive to manufacture. Growing health awareness among the people is the key reason why people are preferring natural flavours like melon flavour instead of flavours like cola.

New flavours and variations of flavours are one of the key areas for beverage manufacturers as they are looking for creativity. The flexible taste profiles of the various melon flavour varieties is allowing the development of a broad range of product concepts.

Global melon flavour market has not seen the widespread popularity when compared to other fruit flavours in the market in recent years. The influx of Asian beverages and confectionary treats into the western market has helped melon flavours see a much larger spread to prominence. It is likely that consumers will begin to witness melon flavours in increasing numbers over the coming forecasted period.

Global Melon Flavour Market Key Dynamics

The increasing demand fornatural ingredientsin food products is the primary factor driving the market for melon flavour. Globally, consumers are becoming more concerned about the long-term health effects of artificial ingredients and additives in food products. This is the major factor that will forward the global melon flavour market during the forecast period.

Other key drivers in the market are increasing demand for processed foods and beverages (with growing disposable incomes), growing demand in various food applications, and the growing popularity of exotic flavours.

The increasing product launches related to exotic and unique flavours are further driving the demand for compounded flavours like melon flavour.

However, the high costs involved in the production of melon flavour is the major restraining factor for the market. Additionally, natural flavours like melon flavours are less stable, thereby decreasing the shelf life of products.

Global Melon Flavour Market Segmentation

The global melon flavour market can be segmented on the basis of nature, source, farm type, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of nature, the global melon flavour market is segmented into:

Organic melon flavour

Conventional melon flavour

On the basis of source, the global melon flavour market is segmented into:

Cantaloupe

Galia Melons

Watermelons

Others (Yellow Melons and Others)

On the basis of farm type, the global melon flavour market is segmented into:

Farmland

Greenhouse

Others (Hydroponics)

On the basis of distribution channel, the global melon flavour market is segmented into:

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C) Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Channel



Global Melon Flavour Market Players:

The global melon flavour market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several leading players such as Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., and BASF. These major companies uses patented technology to build value-added flavour systems and tailor-made solutions for beer, sweet and savoury customers.

Major companies are adopting strategies, such as introducing clean label and organic flavour ranges, and acquiring and partnering with local players to increase market penetration in the untapped markets. Some of the other prominent players present in the melon flavour marketinclude Givaudan, Firmenich, Symrise Ag, Takasago, and Sensient.

The melon flavour market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia)

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Melon Flavor Market: Effects from the Covid-19 Outbreak

The overall demand for melon flavor has increased during second quarter of 2020 as the overall consumption of the groceries and other food products has increased. The primary reason for this is the complete shutdown of hotels and restaurants. Also people have started stocking up groceries and other food products by spending a large amount of money for buying these products.

