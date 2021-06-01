Footwear Application Contributes Majorly In Growth Of Olefin Block Copolymers Market

Olefin block copolymers Market: Market Dynamics

Olefin block copolymers offers numerous advantages over traditional polyolefin elastomer such as improved flexibility, high-temperature resistance, high crystallization temperature, and better elasticity. These benefits make Olefin block copolymers an outstanding alternative to a wide range of polymers including Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Styrene Block Copolymers, Thermoplastic Vulcanisates, and others.

Key driving factor for Olefin block copolymers Market is its application in the footwear industry, hot melt adhesive, and pressure-sensitive adhesive. Footwear application contributes the majority of the consumption of Olefin block copolymers followed by adhesive application.

Olefin block copolymers Market: Segmentation

The global Olefin block copolymers market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global Olefin block copolymers market is segmented as:

Polypropylene based

Polyethylene based

Based on the application, the global Olefin block copolymers market is segmented as:

Footwear

Adhesives

Household Goods

Construction

Health & Hygiene

Wire & Cable

Packaging

Based on region, the global Olefin block copolymers market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Important doubts related to the Olefin block copolymers Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Olefin Block Copolymers market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Olefin block copolymers Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global Olefin block copolymers market is The Dow Chemical Company. The Olefin block copolymers market has only one manufacturer has commercialized Olefin block copolymers in the market. LG Chem., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical and many other manufacturer of olefin elastomer are planning to commercialize their Olefin block copolymers products in the mid-term period.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Olefin block copolymers Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

