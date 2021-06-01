Top Leaders of Grain Silos and Storage System Market

The Grain Silos and Storage System Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the grain silos and storage system market is driven by factors such as the increase in production of high-quality grains through effective storing, and efficient post-harvest management of grains to drive the market growth.

The key manufacturers in the grain silos and storage system market include AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), and Symaga (Spain) are some of the key service providers across the globe. Expansions and agreements, partnerships, and collaborations were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the grain silos and storage system market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural equipment. It is the largest manufacturer of steel farm bins and commercial grain storage bins. It provides these products through its brands; GSI and Cimbria. The company has presence across all the continents.

AGI is a global leader in the manufacturing of grain, feed, and fertilizer handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, grain drying systems, and fertilizer handling and storage systems. The company operates across five platforms — seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food.

Silos Córdoba is a leading manufacturer of steel silos for grain storage. The company offers flat silos, hopper silos, truck load silos, and farm silos. The flat silos and hopper silos are used for storing all types of grains, seeds, and legumes, while the farm silos are used for storage of animal feed in livestock, poultry, and swine farms. Truck load silos are used for storage and later dispatch of bulk products such as granulates and flour. It has presence in over 50 countries.

