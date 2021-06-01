Amla Extract Market Trend Analysis By Share, Distribution Channel, Application and Product, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Amla Extract Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global amla extract market is estimated to reach USD 49.34 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness among consumers coupled with various health benefits associated with amla extract is likely to propel the market growth from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness regarding the aforementioned benefits of amla extracts is driving the market.

Key Players:

Biomax

Taiyo International

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurveda

Archerchem

Sydler Group

Ri-Sun Bio Tech

Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.

Herbeno Herbals Pvt Ltd.

Bhumi Amla

Growth Drivers:

Amla extracts are increasingly used in food & beverage, cosmetics, personal care and pharmaceuticals industry. Thus, the growing use of this product in different industries is likely to fuel market growth. Further, it has been observed in the recent past that the use of Amla is getting popular in the pharmaceutical industry, which, in turn, offers a lucrative opportunity for key players to strengthen their dominance.

Amla extracts also find their application in capsules, shampoos, hair oils, juices and other products. The extract is rich in vitamin C and known to be beneficial for skin and hair diseases. Moreover, it is useful against diseases like cancer and provides relief against mental health. Thus, diverse applications of this product are likely to propel its demand during the forecast years.

Moreover, this extract is used in the treatment of some other diseases such as insomnia, hemorrhage, anemia, bronchitis and asthma among others. Pharmaceutical products such as Amyron, Neeri KFT, Amroid and others are known to contain amla extracts.

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Among different applications, the food & beverage segment accounted for USD 12.40 billion of revenue, in 2018. Growing demand for healthy and nutritious food products is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment. Key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios to cater to the growing demand from the consumers’ side. For instance, Patanjali Ayurved is one of the leading consumer goods companies that offer various amla based products such as Amla Murabba, Amla Chatpata Candy, Amla Pickle, Amla Aloe-Vera, Arjun Amla Juice, Karela Amla Juice and various others products.

Nutraceutical segment is likely to grow with the fastest growth rate and this segment is expected to show a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast years. Rising demand for amla based dietary supplements is expected to proliferate the amla extract market growth. Leading companies have introduced numerous amla based supplement in various forms such as capsule, powders and tablets.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific occupied the largest share in the amla extract market with nearly 30%, in 2018. Growing adoption of various amla based products in countries such as Japan and India is attributing to the growth of this region. Further, growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of amla based extracts is supplementing the market growth.

Europe is likely to be the fastest-growing region with CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness regarding amla products and growing demand from the cosmetic industry is driving regional growth. Further, consumers spending in Europe have increased considerably on protein supplements, which, in turn, are positively driving the market growth.

