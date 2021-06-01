Matcha Tea Market Top Company Profiles, Distribution Channel Benchmarking & Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Matcha Tea Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global matcha tea market size is projected to reach USD 2.26 billion by the end of 2025. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during, 2019 to 2025, according to the latest report by Million Insights. Growing demand for nutrition-rich beverages and rising inclination of consumer towards a healthy lifestyle is anticipated to fuel the demand for the market growth. Matcha is a quality green tea which is obtained from tencha leaves, which then crumpled into a fine powder.

Key Players:

The AOI Tea Company.

aiya-THE TEA

Nestlé

Tata Global Beverages Ltd

Unilever

ITO EN

Marukyu-Koyamaen

Encha

Tenzo Tea

Green Foods Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Matcha is a key ingredient in Japanese tea gatherings and extremely beneficial for health. Furthermore, its distinct taste and rising applications in sweet and savory recipes along with macarons, cocktails, cakes, lattes, doughnuts, and salad dressings is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand for organic, natural and nutrient-rich products are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for healthy beverages, containing vitamins and antioxidants and rising inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle is projected to fuel the demand for the market. Furthermore, with the rising disposable income, the purchasing power of the consumers also increases and encouraged them to consume healthier beverages.

Application Outlook:

Powder

RTD Beverage

Instant Premixes

Grade Outlook:

Classic

Ceremonial

Culinary

Regional Outlook:

The North America region is expected to see the fastest growth over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This revenue growth is attributed to high growth opportunities in the developing countries, like Brazil, India and China. North America market is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Growing demand for nutrients- rich tea products and rising health awareness are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market. Additionally, rising penetration of Chinese and Japanese products through grocery retail chains is expected to fuel the demand for market growth.

The Asia Pacific has held the largest market share, in 2018. The region is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rising number of tea drinkers, strong presence of established players and product innovation are the key driving factors for the market growth. Moreover, counties such as India, Australia and Singapore are anticipated to see significant growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, owing to rising health awareness and population growth.

COVID-19 Impact Insights:

The matcha tea market has been positively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, owing to the shifting preference of consumers towards healthy foods & beverages amid lockdown. Further, due to lockdown people are suffering from various problems such as hypertension, high blood pressures, anxiety, and various others complicacies. The matcha tea helps in improving concentration, focus, and calmness, which is essential for remaining mentally stable & fit during the lockdown. Moreover, it also improves the metabolism, immune system, natural detoxification, and gastrointestinal functioning.

