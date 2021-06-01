Pallet Jack Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2030

The global pallet jack market is niche in nature, and is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 9% over the forecast period. Pallet jacks are primarily used in factory or warehouse premises to move material. The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a marginal effect on the demand for pallet jacks. Sales are projected to decline by 8,000 units in 2020 as compared to 2019. However, the resumption of manufacturing operations in prominent countries such as China, the US, India, and Germany would boost the growth of the pallet jack market in the near future.

According to Fact.MR, global demand for pallet jacks will hit a valuation of US$ 242 million by 2030 end.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Pallet Jack Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Pallet Jack Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

The research report published by Fact.MR on the powered pallet jacks Market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The in-depth market estimation of various opportunities in the segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. The insights and analytics on the Pallet Jack Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Key Segments of Pallet Jack Market

Fact.MR’s study on the pallet jack market offers information divided into four important segments — product, capacity, end use, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Capacity End Use Region Manual Pallet Jacks Below 2.5 Tons Logistics North America Powered Pallet Jacks 2.5 to 5 Tons Retail Latin America Above 5 Tons Manufacturing Europe Food & Beverages East Asia Automotive South Asia Pharmaceuticals Oceania Chemicals MEA General Manufacturing Aerospace & Defence

